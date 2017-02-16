UI roundup: Ngai, Jacobson lead gymnasts
LAS VEGAS — Brandon Ngai and Johnny Jacobson placed first in their respective preliminaries Thursday for Illinois men’s gymnastics at the Winter Cup Challenge.
Ngai posted the top pommel horse score at 14.850, while Jacobson was the leading vaulter with a tally of 14.350.
Stratford leads swimmers. Samantha Stratford placed 12th in the 200-yard IM Thursday in the Big Ten women’s swimming and diving championships’ second day, pacing the Illinois team at West Lafayette, Ind.
Stratford clocked in at 1 minute, 59.04 seconds to place fourth in her group.
