Illinois gymnastics embraces NCAA regional hosting duties

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The Illinois Women's Gymnastics team's Mary Jane Horth practices on the uneven parallel bars ahead of the NCAA regional meet at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — The stage is set.

A much bigger one at that.

The Illinois women's gymnastics team will host a six-team NCAA regional meet that starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Center, the first time the program has hosted an NCAA regional since 2012.

"We are super excited," Illinois coach Kim Landrus said. "It's something that everybody is looking forward to. Competing in Champaign in front of your own fans, it totally increases the excitement."

Saturday's meet features five teams ranked in the Top 25 of the most recent College Gymnastics Association rankings. The 19th-ranked Illini will have some work to do if they want to send the whole team to Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis — the site of the NCAA Championships — on April 14-15.

The top two teams advance, with No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 Oregon State and No. 17 Iowa ahead of the Illini in the rankings. Eastern Michigan, checking in at No. 22, and unranked Ohio are the two other teams that will compete.

"It's going to be great competition," Landrus said.

"This is a really talented group that has a lot of grit behind them and has a lot left in the tank," Landrus said of her Illini. "We're going to go to State Farm and make sure every detail is there. It'd be phenomenal for them to advance to St. Louis."

Illinois has qualified for the NCAA Championships four other times in program history, with the last trip happening in 2014.

Of course, individuals can keep their season intact past this weekend as well. Illinois returns one NCAA qualifier from last season in Lizzy LeDuc. The sophomore from Dallas advanced to the 2016 NCAA Championships in floor.

"With a year under her belt, she just understands the college process more where you compete every weekend," Landrus said. "Lizzy lives to compete. Freshman year is always such a big adjustment, and now she knows what to expect. She's been able to thrive on it and in those situations when she's in the spotlight."

LeDuc is one of four Illini who received All-Big Ten recognition this season, joining Mary Jane Horth on the first team. Bridget Hodan and Brielle Nguyen were second-team selections.

LeDuc and Horth won Big Ten titles two weeks ago, with LeDuc doing so on beam and Horth accomplishing the feat in bars. Landrus said the beam is the Illini's strongest event this season, followed by the floor.

Saturday's event marks the second time Illinois, which usually has its home meets at Huff Hall, will compete at State Farm Center this season. The Illini hosted the Big Five Meet on March 11 at State Farm Center, where, like they did a week later at the Big Ten championships in Piscataway, N.J., they finished second in the team standings.

Do the same Saturday, and Illinois — which has already competed at bigger venues this season like the Crisler Center at Michigan and Carver-Hawkeye Arena at Iowa — will extend its season as a whole until mid-April.

"The girls have put in a lot of time and a lot of dedication this season just working on the little details," Landrus said. "It's an individual sport, but we also have to compete as a unit. We've been in these situations before, so we need to make sure that we stay within ourselves. We can't worry about anything else that's going on. The excitement has to be internally driven."