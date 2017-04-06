Host Illini look to end title drought

CHAMPAIGN — The feeling didn’t sit well with Justin Spring in 2015. Nor last year, either.

The seventh-year Illinois men’s gymnastics coach experienced the thrill of winning a Big Ten title in his first three seasons leading his alma mater, where he played an integral role in helping Illinois win a 2004 Big Ten championship in his own college career.

“When I took over the program, we kept winning,” Spring said. “Our team was so talented. Then, it just stopped.”

Illinois hasn’t won a Big Ten title since 2012, the same season the Illini last captured the program’s 10th national title.

Spring and the rest of his team want the disappointment of two straight runner-up finishes at the Big Ten championships to disappear this season. They’re hoping the fact State Farm Center is serving as the host venue will turn into an advantage.

If recent history is any indication, it just might. Illinois last hosted the Big Ten meet in 2011 at Huff Hall and won the team title. The last time it was held at State Farm Center (then known as Assembly Hall) was in 2004 and again, the Illini emerged atop the league.

“I feel like I’ve gotten smarter and better and I understand even more what I need to do as a coach,” Spring said, “but we just haven’t done it when it matters most the last few years.”

The team portion of the Big Ten championships is slated to begin at 7 p.m. tonight, with the individual part of the meet scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.

In the latest College Gymnastics Association Top 20 poll, seven Big Ten teams found their way into the Top 10. Only Ohio State at No. 3 is ahead of the fourth-ranked Illini, but Spring said No. 5 Minnesota, No. 6 Nebraska and No. 7 Penn State, along with the aforementioned Buckeyes, are teams Illinois will have to contend with for the team title. Michigan, ranked ninth, defeated Illinois in Ann Arbor on March 11, and the Illini lost to Ohio State on March 24 in their last meet before tonight. So that just adds to the motivation for Spring’s program.

“Those five teams all have a very even chance to win this thing,” Spring said. “Even Michigan has a great shot. That’s not great for us, but it’s going to be a great show.”

What lineup the Illini trot out will be crucial in their quest to win a Big Ten title. Illinois has had to deal with a litany of injuries to key all-around contributors — Bobby Baker, Alex Diab and Chandler Eggleston, among others — all season.

“We’ve been kind of a mess with injuries,” Spring said. “Every year we have injuries to talk about because that’s the nature of the sport, but this year has been special and unique in the worst of ways.”

The Illini boast a returning NCAA champion in Brandon Ngai in pommel horse — the only event he specializes in — and Diab is the reigning Big Ten champion in still rings, while he factors into other events for Illinois.

But Illinois will need more than just quality performances from those two tonight.

“When you have your best guys all healthy and doing amazing, they’ll take 80 to 90 percent of the work,” Spring said. “That focus has shifted dramatically. You’ve got guys who would normally not be in the lineup who have the weight of winning a Big Ten championship on their shoulders now.”

The emergence of fifth-year senior Joey Peters, another Illini who has dealt with injury woes throughout his career, is a pleasant surprise for Illinois.

“We didn’t even know if was going to be in the mix this season,” Spring said. “The injuries he’s had make my own injury run I had in my career look like a piece of cake. He’s getting into some events I didn’t really see him getting into this year, and he’s been delivering.”

Even with some of the injury issues, Spring is hopeful he’ll get the chance to enjoy the program’s 28th Big Ten team title by the time Saturday morning rolls around and the focus shifts not only to the individual finals, but the NCAA meet that looms two weeks away in West Point, N.Y.

“This weekend is big just because it’s the Big Ten championship on the line,” Spring said. “We’ll take on the NCAA in the same capacity when that time comes, but the gravity of the Big Ten meet already changes how you approach the competition. We’ve done our best to shake some of the guys up and prepare them to hit their routines despite the circumstances and the pressure. We hope it pays off.”

Recent results

Illinois is hosting the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships at State Farm Center today through Sunday. Here’s how the last 10 hosts fared:



Year Host Finish

2016 Ohio State 1st

2015 Penn State 1st

2014 Nebraska 6th

2013 Minnesota 3rd

2012 Iowa 6th

2011 Illinois 1st

2010 Ohio State 4th

2009 Michigan T-1st

2008 Penn State 1st

2007 Minnesota 3rd