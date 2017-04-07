For the third straight year, Illini find themselves shy of title

CHAMPAIGN — All the injuries the Illinois men’s gymnastics team has suffered this season have hurt.

Quite literally, in most senses.

Yet the sting of Friday night’s second-place showing during the team portion of the Big Ten championships at State Farm Center will linger.

For quite some time.

“This one burns,” Illinois coach Justin Spring said. “The only thing you can take away from this, and it’s one of our core values in our program, is you to have to find a way to make this better and to make this team better.”

The better team, on Friday night, was Ohio State. The third-ranked Buckeyes edged the fourth-ranked Illini, compiling a score of 418.500 compared to 416.400 by Illinois. Minnesota finished third (413.300) in the seven-team meet.

“We just made too many mistakes,” Spring said.

Illinois entered the final rotation of the night in fourth place, but pulled off a sterling performance in parallel bars to close the gap in the team standings. Struggles in earlier events, namely pommel horse, led to the Illini attempting to make a late rally that just fell short.

“We knew some serious damage was done early,” Spring said. “But then, after the bars, we were thinking, ‘Holy cow, we’re still in this thing.’ That was the greatest team event we had in that all year. It just wasn’t enough.”

The difficulties in the pommel horse left Spring and the Illini frustrated.

“It should be one of our best events, but it can get the better of you mentally,” Spring said. “A couple of our guys had an off day. They’re going to take it personally, and they shouldn’t. We win as a team, and we lose as a team.”

Now, the Illini will shift their focus toward putting Friday night behind them not only for the individual portion of the Big Ten meet, slated for 7 p.m. tonight, but the NCAA meet in two weeks.

“No, we can’t go back and change this meet, but we can win next year because of this feeling and this moment,” Spring said. “This is going to push us.”