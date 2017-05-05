Landrus leaves Illinois

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman will have to find another new head coach.

Illinois announced on Friday that women's gymnastics coach Kim Landrus has resigned and is taking the same position at North Carolina State.

Landrus served as the program's head coach for the past six seasons and had been with the program for 15 seasons, including nine as an assistant coach before she took over the program in 2011.

Illinois qualified for the NCAA Regional in each of Landrus' six seasons in charge, and Illinois finished second at the Big Ten Championships in 2015 and 2017 under Landrus.

"We want to thank Kim for her many years of service to the University of Illinois and Fighting Illini Gymnastics," Whitman said in a statement. "Kim's attention to detail, concern for her student-athletes and strong vision helped propel our gymnastics program to new heights. We wish all the best to Kim, her husband Steve, who himself is a long-time member of our DIA ticket office staff, and their children as they make the transition to North Carolina State."

A national search to replace Landrus will begin immediately.

"I want to thank the University of Illinois for 15 memorable years in Champaign," Landrus said in a statement. "My experiences have shaped who I am as a coach and influenced my career and life immensely. I've had the opportunity to meet and work with so many wonderful people, including my husband Steve. The student-athletes who have been a part of this program have impacted my life by teaching me to continually grow as a coach every day. I am proud to have been an integral part of building the women's gymnastics program to its level of excellence both in the Big Ten Conference and nationally."

Landrus' departure means four head coaches either left or were fired this school year by Illinois.

Kevin Hambly left Illinois to take the head volleyball coaching job at Stanford, the defending national champion, in late January. Chris Tamas, a former Nebraska assistant coach, replaced Hambly.

Whitman fired men's basketball coach John Groce on March 11 and women's basketball coach Matt Bollant on March 14. Brad Underwood, formerly the head coach at Oklahoma State replaced Groce, who landed the head coaching gig at Akron, on March 18. Nancy Fahey, the long-time coach at Washington University, replaced Bollant, who is now the head coach at Eastern Illinois, on March 22.