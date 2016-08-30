Illini ready to hoop it up

Illinois’ fall workouts are underway at Ubben Basketball Complex. Men’s basketball beat writer SCOTT RICHEY offers three things to watch as the Illini prepare for the start of the 2016-17 season:



Get to the point

Even with the most depth in John Groce’s five seasons, the point guard position is still one rife with question marks. What will Tracy Abrams look like after two brutal injuries? How soon will Te’Jon Lucas, coming off his own major injury, contribute at the D-I level? Who gets what minutes when it comes to that pair and last year’s part-time starter Jaylon Tate? The fall is when those questions start to be answered.



Sophomore leap?

Illinois’ sophomore class is a big one, running six deep, and will serve as the foundation of the program moving forward when paired with the almost equally as big 2017 recruiting class. Convention says the second year is when major strides are made, which is key for the likes of true sophomore wings Aaron Jordan and D.J. Williams as they carve out their roles. For Jalen Coleman-Lands, Year 2 is an opportunity to cement his status as a go-to scorer.



Hill climbing

Abrams’ return to the court takes some of the leadership responsiblities off Malcolm Hill’s shoulders, but just like last season, this is Hill’s team. The improvements the 6-foot-6 guard made in the offseason could change his game not only in his senior season, but beyond. Hill always has had a smooth, pick-his- spots type of style. Adding more above-the-rim ability rounds that out, and so will shooting a higher percentage from three-point range.