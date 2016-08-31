Tate: Groce extends reach nationally

Illini basketball fans know the history of Deron Williams, Derek Harper and Nick Weatherspoon.



They were all-time greats from Texas, Florida and Ohio.



Call them outliers. There were others, of course — Memphis’ Rich Jones and Easterners Tal Brody and Bill Burwell come to mind from the 1960s — but the majority of UI players, dating to the Whiz Kids and beyond, were produced by the home state. In 100 years, you can count all the stars from Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Missouri without using your toes.



All the starters on Lou Henson’s 1984 Big Ten champs, his 1989 Flyin’ Illini and his last UI team in 1995 were produced in Illinois.



Lon Kruger had one non-Illinois regular in four years, Cory Bradford of Memphis. In Bill Self’s three seasons and Bruce Weber’s first three, they had one, Deron Williams.



That’s what makes next season’s team — the 2017-18 edition — so unique. Recruiting has changed. Players leave their home base without a second thought, that process often beginning in high school. The once-strong feeling of in-state loyalty has swung 180 degrees.



A new look



While there will be five homegrown Illinoisans available a year hence, don’t be surprised if the starting lineup is composed as follows. Point guard — Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas or Floridian Trent Frazier; 2-guard — Hoosier Jalen Coleman-Lands; small forward — Kipper Nichols via Cleveland and Tulane; power forward — Leron Black of Memphis; center — Jeremiah Tilmon, transferring back this year to East St. Louis from La Porte, Ind.



Like his rivals, who also see summer AAU play replacing high schools as the primary recruiting playground, coach John Groce has gone national. His four-year results have been inconsistent, but the direction is clear and is based on necessity. Chicago stars are no easier to influence than those from other states.



The recent commitment by Frazier rounds out a well-regarded foursome, and the scheduled visit Sept. 8-10 by 6-8 Hoosier Kris Wilkes gives Groce a shot at a grand slam. In addition to Wilkes, the Illini are making serious overtures toward 6-9 Mayan Kiir ... born in South Sudan, raised in Australia and now in Florida.



Back to the present



Swinging back to the current UI team, the positive talk from practice revolves around Tracy Abrams, his health and improved shooting. Yes, perimeter accuracy can be improved. Just when we concluded Chester Frazier couldn’t shoot, he turned in an acceptable 38 percent of treys as an Illini senior in 2009. It can happen, particularly when a player has nothing else to work on due to leg injuries during a two-year span.



We won’t see two of the more physical athletes for a while. Black will miss two exhibitions and four home games against lesser foes. He will return one game ahead of four consecutive toughies: West Virginia, Temple or Florida State, North Carolina State and VCU. Nichols, now 6-7, will be eligible ahead of BYU on Dec. 17 in Chicago.



Analyzing the Big Ten, the Illini get a break by playing likely favorites Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue once each. They tangle twice with Iowa and Maryland, both of which lost four starters, as well as Michigan, Penn State and Northwestern.



This veteran club clearly has NCAA tournament talent and should be at full strength for the most trying portion of the Big Ten schedule beginning Dec. 27 at Maryland and carrying through Michigan on Jan. 21 in Ann Arbor.



Illinois should carry this reminder into the New Year’s Day home date against Ohio State: January is no time to slump because, as we’ve seen, a slide there could impact the remainder of the season.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.