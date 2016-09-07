Happy birthday, John Groce!

10 items that might be on Illinois basketball coach John Groce’s birthday list as he turns 45 today, courtesy beat writer SCOTT RICHEY:

Good news

Injuries. Arrests. Dismissals. The last year was more than a bit tumultuous for the Illinois basketball program. The less bad news, the better.



Twenty wins

At least. Progress isn’t always measured in wins and losses, but a downward trend in win total each of the past three seasons isn’t the right direction.



A better Big Ten finish

Some of those wins need to come once conference play starts. The Illini haven’t finished in the top half of the standings since 2010-11.



An NCAA tournament berth

Who are we trying to kid? Of course, wins and losses matter in college athletics. Illinois missing out — again — on the Big Dance would be troublesome.



Two more 2017 recruits?

Sure, yeah, two. Scholarship issues seem to work themselves out. Why not go all-in for the 2017-18 season?

Kris Wilkes

Another wing isn’t exactly a need, but it’s doubtful the Illini say no if the 6-foot-8, five-star, hyper-athletic Indianapolis native wants to commit.



A Canadian

Basketball is on the rise for our neighbors up north, and Illinois has invested plenty of recruiting time — a dozen-plus offers under Groce — with no payoff yet.



Another orange blazer

A fashion statement only Illinois coaches can make, paying tribute to the man the State Farm Center floor is named after is never a bad idea.



Ubben II

Football is up next for facilities upgrades, but a practice venue actually connected to State Farm Center wouldn’t be a terrible thing.



Starbucks status

Groce might be down to one cup a day, but Gold-level membership probably is too low for such a loyal customer. Platinum? Diamond?