LeFevour seventh in Paralympics event

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Illinois graduate student Kelsey LeFevour placed seventh Thursday in the T53 women’s 100-meter dash at the Paralympics. She completed the race in 17.31 seconds.

Also in track and field, UI grad student Tatyana McFadden (third, 16.52) and current Illini Hannah McFadden (fourth, 16.55) advanced to the T54 100 finals Thursday.

On the basketball court, the Team USA women took a preliminary game win over France, 93-37, with the help of former Illini Gail Gaeng’s six points. Also in women’s preliminary play, Canada defeated UI alumna Helen Freeman (14 points) and Great Britain 43-36.

In men’s preliminary action, the U.S. upended Brazil 75-38. Former Illini Brian Bell tied the game high with 15 points for the Americans. Also, Turkey defeated former Illini Hiroaki Kozai (11 points) and Japan 65-49, while Spain topped ex-Illini Nik Goncin (six points) and Canada 80-46.