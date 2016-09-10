Coleman-Lands out with broken hand

CHAMPAIGN — Injuries plagued Illinois throughout the 2015-16 season, from Tracy Abrams' torn Achilles in the summer to Mike Thorne's late November torn meniscus. All told, the Illini lost 99 games to injury and illness (two for Khalid Lewis with mumps) last season.

Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands didn't miss any games during his first season, where he set the program record for most three-pointers by a freshman, but he was sidelined leading up to last year dealing with a stress fracture in his leg.

Coleman-Lands will face the same this fall. Illinois announced late Saturday morning the 6-foot-3 guard broke a bone in his right (shooting) hand Wednesday during a skill workout, had surgery Friday and is expected to be sidelined approximately eight weeks.

Illinois opens the 2016-17 season with an exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Washingtion University of St. Louis at State Farm Center. The Nov. 4 exhibition against Lewis would be exactly eight weeks from Coleman-Lands' Friday surgery, with the Illini set to open their regular season slate Nov. 11 against Southeast Missouri State.

Coleman-Lands played in all 34 games last season, making 24 starts, and averaged 10.3 ppg on the strength of his freshman record 87 three-pointers on 42.2 percent shooting from deep. He scored in double figures in 19 games, including a career-high 26 points at Rutgers on Feb. 3.