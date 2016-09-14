Tate: Men's hoops ready to take next step

We can’t start every Illini men’s basketball report with: “Barring injuries ...”

There’s only been one 2015-16 in UI history. For all the doubts emanating from John Groce’s injury-riddled 15-19 club, there are multiple positives abounding in 2016-17.

This squad is incredibly mature. And deep. Deep enough for an NCAA postseason run.

It’s unfortunate Jalen Coleman-Lands will miss another preseason lead-up, but a hand fracture won’t hamper his cardiovascular readiness. And his shooting form — he hit 42 percent on treys as a freshman — should be fully back by the time the Illini travel for their first major test against West Virginia on Thanksgiving.

Even with Kendrick Nunn’s forced transfer to Oakland, the Illini are strong at the wings with Malcolm Hill and Coleman-Lands. They will stack up favorably against any pair of shooters the Illini face this season. Furthermore, Hill won’t have to bounce around at different positions because, with all the playing time forced by injuries last season, this team has experienced backups.



Veterans abound for Illini

Three veteran athletes forced to redshirt in the 2015-16 season — Mike Thorne Jr., Leron Black and Tracy Abrams — looked solid in Saturday’s open-gym scrimmage at Ubben. Hill, displaying his patented fadeaway, flashed All-Big Ten skills. Hill, remember, is a year young for his senior class, having skipped second grade, and has gotten better every year. He was in a class by himself Saturday.

No longer will Illinois concede offensive rebounds. And there’ll be a rewarding physicality to the defense, especially if the ultra-tenacious Black can restrain himself from fouling. Lankies Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke are eager for action after averaging more than 20 minutes per game last season.

This Illini team will be intact when it matters, gaining Black after he sits out against early home foes Southeast Missouri (Nov. 11 opener), Northern Kentucky, McKendree and Detroit. And they’ll receive a bonus when impressive transfer Kipper Nichols becomes available for Missouri on Dec. 21.

Nichols looked promising in Saturday’s competition. Like Black and D.J. Williams, he checks in at 6-foot-7 with exceptional athleticism.



Around the Big Ten

The massive, 6-11 Thorne is the key. He’s a force in the post, clearly a step ahead in conditioning and explosiveness as when he arrived last year from Charlotte. The offense will revolve around him in a conference that lost standout centers Diamond Stone, A.J. Hammons and Alex Olah. Also, Iowa’s Adam Woodbury graduated, and Michigan State won’t have Matt Costello and Deyonta Davis.

The UI’s experience edge is surely worth something. Iowa and Maryland must fill four starting slots with new faces. Michigan State is banking on youth, having lost its only three double-digit scorers including AP Player of the Year Denzel Valentine.

Nebraska, Rutgers, Minnesota and Penn State are showing no signs of contending. James Blackmon returns after sitting out, but Indiana won’t be the same without Yogi Ferrell’s leadership and Troy Williams’ hops.

Ohio State departures — four members of the 2015 class left — caused a furor, but coach Thad Matta said he “got rid of problems.” He still has double-figure scorers Marc Loving, Keita Bates-Diop, Jae’Sean Tate and JaQuan Lyle returning. If Lyle excels, this thin Buckeyes club could be a sleeper.

But it’s a less-frightening league, one that is up for grabs, the kind that might favor Wisconsin. Or Purdue. In any case, Illinois belongs in the first-division mix.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.





