Groce makes support staff change

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce didn't have to go far to fill one of the key staff roles for the Illinois basketball program. Needing a new director of basketball operations after Mark Morris left for the private sector, Groce elevated James Haring to the role.

Haring spent the last two years on Groce's staff as a graduate manager and had been previously promoted to video coordinator prior to Morris' departure. In his new role, Haring will be responsible for multiple adminstrative functions for the Illini including travel, housing, weekly scheduling, summer camps, budget management, supervision of student managers and act as the team's liaison for State Farm Center.

"We are thrilled to officially add James Haring to our program in a full-time capacity," Groce said in a release. "He is a trusted member of our staff and a dedicated, tireless worker. James did an outstanding job serving our players and coaches as a graduate manager and is fully prepared to handle the many administrative duties involved with the day-to-day running of our program."

Haring is a 2014 West Virginia grad and was a student manager for the Mountaineers under Bob Huggins from 2011-14. He was the head manager during his senior year. He also earned his master's in educational policy this year at Illinois.