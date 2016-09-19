More times added to Illini schedule

When Illinois hosts Ohio State on New Year's Day, BTN will televise the home Big Ten opener at State Farm Center.

A time is not yet known for that game between the Illini and Buckeyes, but several start times were unveiled on Monday when BTN released its schedule of more than 75 Big Ten games it will televise this season.

John Groce's program, 14 of the Illini's 18 Big Ten games will be featured on BTN.

Along with Ohio State on Sunday, Jan. 1, Illinois will host Michigan at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 before playing at Purdue at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Illinois will then travel to face Michigan at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 before hosting Iowa at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Three days later, Illinois plays at Penn State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 before returning to State Farm Center to host Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Illinois continues later that week at home by facing Minnesota at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Illinois then travels to Evanston to play at Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 before a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 11 against Penn State on Champaign.

The Illini have a week off then before playing at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Iowa before hosting Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Illini's first game at Nebraska in two seasons is slated for a 6:30 p.m. tip on Sunday, Feb. 26 before the last scheduled game Illinois will play on BTN is set for 8 p.m. against Michigan State on Wednesday, March 1 in the regular season home finale for Illinois.