Illini not worried about Coleman-Lands' injury

Video: Richey on Roundball, Sept. 14, 2016 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette As Jalen Coleman-Lands recuperates from his latest injury, which Illini has a chance to take his spot in the rotation. Beat writer Scott Richey weighs in.

CHAMPAIGN — Jalen Coleman-Lands broken hand, an injury that could keep the Illinois sophomore guard out until the second week of November, hasn’t sent an Illini program into any kind of tailspin.

Does losing Coleman-Lands for that length of time — his projected eight-week absence would see him return for the season opener Nov. 11 against Southeast Missouri State— hurt? Sure. The Indianapolis native was expected to get major minutes at shooting guard.

Is Coleman-Lands’ injury cause for concern for a team that has experienced probably more than its fair share of setbacks the past two seasons? Not if you ask his teammates.

“We come here and play, work out and do whatever we’ve got to do to try and maximize whatever — on the court or in the weight room,” said sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams, who’s well versed in the injury game after missing the last two seasons with a torn ACL and torn Achilles.

“Stuff happens,” Abrams continued. “I don’t think it’s a trend or anything. You’ve just got to know how to deal with it.”

That the Illini do know how to do. They lost 99 total games to injury or illness last season. The 2014-15 season wasn’t exactly a breeze either, with Abrams out for the year and Rayvonte Rice missing time with a broken hand of his own.

“I don’t think anyone, especially J-Cole, is worried about the injury,” senior center Maverick Morgan said. “I don’t think it’s any kind of downward spiral or whatever. I know different people portray it different ways, but we’re the people who are here putting in work and we know what we’re doing.”

Coleman-Lands, of course, isn’t a stranger to an injury robbing him of preseason preparation either. A stress fracture in his leg had him at less than 100 percent leading into his freshman season, where he ultimately set the program record for three-pointers made by a freshman and averaged 10.3 ppg.

This injury is different. Coleman-Lands will still be able to keep up his conditioning and not lose the progress he made during the spring and summer workouts with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. All he’ll really be limited with is the use of his right, shooting hand.

“I just think he’s got a good mindset, and he’s got some good guys around him,” Abrams said. “We’ll help him, and he’s going to work hard and he’ll be good.”

The narrative around the Illinois basketball program leading into the 2016-17 season, which officially starts with practice on Oct. 3, has come with a caveat. The Illini could put together a strong season … if they stay healthy.

“It’s basically the same thing as last year,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said.

“Knock on wood,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke continued. “That’s our Achilles heel — literally.”