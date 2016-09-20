Thomas possibly joining Illini radio team

CHAMPAIGN — The radio broadcast team for Illinois basketball could be complete once again. Loren Tate reported on Tuesday’s SportsTalk on WDWS 1400-AM that Illinois all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas is likely to join play-by-play man Brian Barnhart for the 2016-17 season.

The analyst position came open following the 2015-16 season when former Illini Jerry Hester stepped away from radio to spend more time with his family and his job in the insurance business. Thomas, who was an assistant coach the past two seasons at Illinois-Chicago following a five-year stint as the athletic director and basketball coach Lewis & Clark Community College, will continue the trend of former Illini on the radio team, following Hester and Stephen Bardo.

Thomas played at Illinois from 1991-94 and finished his career with 2,129 points — 181 more than Kiwane Garris. The Simeon grad was also the Illini team MVP in his final three seasons and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in those years as well.

When reached Tuesday evening, Thomas declined to comment. His Twitter profile lists him as Big Ten analyst, public speaker and mentor.