Illini's Big Ten opener set for ESPN2

More scheduling news regarding the upcoming Illinois men's basketball season was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon when Big Ten games that an ESPN network or CBS will carry this season were released.

On Monday, BTN revealed that it will televise 14 of the Illini's 18 Big Ten games, with start times available for 13 of them.

The only one that BTN will televise that doesn't have a start time is the Big Ten home opener against Ohio State on New Year's Day.

Illinois will have four of its Big Ten games on an ESPN network, starting with the Big Ten opener at Maryland.

The Illini will face the Terrapins at Xfinity Center at 4 p.m. on Dec. 27 with ESPN2 broadcasting the game.

Other Illinois Big Ten games that will air on an ESPN network are below:

-Illinois at Indiana, 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 on ESPNU

-Maryland at Illinois, 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 on ESPN2

-Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4 on ESPNU