It's official: Thomas new Illini radio analyst

The most prolific scorer in Illinois basketball history is once again connected to the program.

Illinois officially announced on Wednesday afternoon that Deon Thomas, who scored a program record 2,129 points playing for the Illini from 1991 to 1994, will serve as the Fighting Illini Sports Network radio analyst for the upcoming 2016-17 season.

Loren Tate first reported the move on Tuesday night's edition of "SportsTalk," on WDWS 1400-AM.

Listen to Tuesday's podcast here.

The 45-year-old Thomas replaces Jerry Hester, who filled the role for the last 11 seasons. Hester decided after the 2015-16 season to step aside from those duties to spend more time with his family and his insurance business.

Thomas spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Illinois-Chicago after spending five seasons as the head coach and athletic director at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.

His time in coaching preceded a 14-year professional career playing in Europe.

The Chicago Simeon graduate has his No. 25 Illinois jersey retired in the rafters at State Farm Center, standing fourth in program history in rebounds with 846 and blocked shtos with 177.

"I am a lifelong Illini with great love and passion for my school, so it is a tremendous honor to be added to the Fighting Illini radio team," Thomas said in a statement. "I am excited for the upcoming season and can't wait to help broadcast the games to our loyal fans."

Thomas will call games this season next to play-by-play man Brian Barnhart.

"It is a privilege to able to add such an accomplished player like Deon Thomas to our radio team," said Randy Younker, general manager of Fighting Illini Sports Properties. "This is a coveted position, and we feel that Deon will be a great complement to Brian Barnhart on our broadcasts."