Illini feeling positive with season approaching

CHAMPAIGN — The official start of the 2016-17 season is less than a week away, and the vibe coming from Ubben Basketball Complex is an overwhelmingly positive one.

That comes after a 2015-16 season rife with injuries and off-the-court issues. But also after a spring and summer worth of workouts that saw the Illini reshape their bodies with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and a run of workouts this fall that continued the coaching staff's efforts to refine their games.

"Our summer training camp went really well, and I think (the fall) went just as well if not better," Illinois senior center Maverick Morgan said. "I don't think there's very many programs that are putting in as much work as we are. That's a good feeling. I think the guys know that and the coaches know that."

The best news for Illinois comes on the injury front — or more the no longer injured front. Sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands remains sidelined with a broken bone in his shooting hand, projected not to return possibly until the Illini's season opener against Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 11.

But sixth-year players Tracy Abrams and Mike Thorne Jr. are healthy and ready for the start of practice Monday, and so is freshman Te'Jon Lucas. The 6-foot point guard out of Milwaukee, Wis., has been on campus since June but not 100 percent cleared after suffering a fractured right ankle in February.

"I'm ready to let the training wheels off and be ready," Lucas said.