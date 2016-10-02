Lucas eager to begin practice

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois didn’t break out the bubble wrap when Te’Jon Lucas arrived on campus in June, four months removed from fracturing two bones in his right ankle in his last trip to Champaign before arriving as an Illini freshman.



But it was only half-steam ahead with Lucas during summer and fall workouts in preparation for the 2016-17 season, which he’ll start today as a full participant for the first time in Illinois’ first official practice.



“Mainly, their focus has been to make sure I’m 100 percent healthy by the time practices come,” Lucas said about the Illinois coaches. “The conversations have basically been, ‘Make sure you’re healthy. Make sure you’re doing everything and taking care (of the ankle) so you’ll be good by the season.’ ”



Even protecting Lucas’ ankle, the Illinois coaches didn’t exactly go easy on the 6-foot point guard during the skill workouts he could participate in the past four months. Lucas said the coaches would get the go-ahead from head athletic trainer Paul Schmidt about how much he could handle

and then challenge the youngest player on the roster as much as possible.



“They know I’m just coming back off an injury and I’m not going to be as much conditioned, but they still pushed me to the limit and want me to be the best I can each time,” Lucas said. “They always push me hard.



“It’s nothing easy just because I was coming off the injury, but they know I was injured so they take precautions,” Lucas said.



Lucas said his ankle is feeling good with practices about to begin, and he’s well past the stage of his recovery where there was hesitation about how much he could test his right foot.



“Throughout a lot of injuries, you’re going to have a lot of mental struggles like you don’t want to do something because you’re not sure you can do it yet,” he said. “After a while, I got comfortable, and I feel good.”



Lucas joins the Illini after averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game in his injury-shortened senior season at Milwaukee Washington. His recovery might have kept him from full participation at this point, but it hasn’t slackened all his preparation for his freshman season at Illinois.



“I’ve been working on all my game,” Lucas said. “You can’t ever work too hard. I know I’ve been focusing a lot on shooting and being more consistent.”



Lucas’ Illini teammates have only seen bits and pieces of his game so far. His potential is what they like.



“He’s getting better in the workouts,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “The only thing that can stop him is him. Especially the position he’s in, he has a chance to get a lot of experience.”



“He’s gong to be a great player for us down the road and be a great piece for us this season, too,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke added. “He just needs to keep working.”



The start of practice today means another adjustment for Lucas as a freshman, finding the balance between a fuller basketball load, classes and time away from both. The key? Time management, the first-year player said.



And naps. Plenty of naps.



“Definitely,” Lucas said. “You need to sleep in order to perform well in the classroom and on the court.”