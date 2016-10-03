Rice continues to pursue dream

CHAMPAIGN — Rayvonte Rice returned to Champaign in mid-May when his Italian League team was knocked out of the playoffs. The Centennial graduate and former Illinois guard immediately went to work — with his former teammates on the court and the Illini training staff off it to deal with a foot injury he suffered in Italy.



“It’s a stretched ligament,” Rice said about his injury. “I’ve been rehabbing that, getting it better working with (Illinois athletic trainer Paul Schmidt) and (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher). Fletch is amazing, obviously, because he changed these guys’ bodies (like) crazy.”



Rice said he appreciates the opportunity to keep working out with his former teammates. He said he’s trying to teach them a little bit, but they’re pushing him, too.



“For sure,” Rice said. “(Malcolm) Hill got a lot stronger. The freshmen look bigger. Everybody. I’m just trying to get on the wave.”



Rice likened his first professional season to being a freshman in college all over again.



Except, this time, it was in a foreign country where Rice didn’t know the language. One of the biggest challenges, he said, was being away from his family and not having the fan base he had in his two seasons at Illinois.



Basketballwise, though, Rice was pleased with his improvements. The foot injury limited him at the end of the season, but the 6-foot-4 combo guard led Tezenis Verona in Italy’s Serie A2 in scoring at 13.6 points. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and nearly two steals and two assists.



“I feel like I became a lot better ball handler,” Rice said. “I had more time without school, without training tables, without all the stuff that comes along with college. You’ve got a lot more time to just really work on your game whenever you want to. I’m just trying to be more versatile, showing I can do everything.”



Rice hasn’t finalized plans for his second season as a pro. He said the likely plan was to return to Italy with one of the Serie A teams or another top European league if Italy doesn’t work out. His goal is to catch the eye of a team that also plays in the Euroleague or, ideally, an NBA team.



“That’s the ultimate goal,” Rice said. “A prime example is (former Illini Brandon Paul). He worked so hard. He was in the D-League, got hurt, came back and was stronger. He went overseas. Now he’s playing with the (Philadelphia 76ers).



“You’ve just got to work hard. If you want it bad enough, you’re going to put in the work to make it happen. Everybody’s got a different path. The final goal is to make it to the NBA. I saw a guy I played with do it.”

Catching up

Centennial grad Rayvonte Rice is ironing out the final details to return overseas for another basketball season, when he’ll join several former Illini in professional basketball:

Name League Team

James Augustine VTB United (Russia) CSKA Moscow

Nnanna Egwu NBL (Australia) Cairns Taipans

Alex Legion Serie A2 (Italy) Viola RC

Meyers Leonard NBA Portland

Demetri McCamey NBA D-League Austin Spurs

Trent Meacham ProA (France) ASVEL

Brandon Paul NBA Philadelphia

D.J. Richardson Euromillions (Belgium) Spirou

Jamar Smith Liga Endesa (Spain) Unicaja

Deron Williams NBA Dallas