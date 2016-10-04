Illini counting on experience this season

Heads up. Beat writer Scott Richey is chatting about all things Illinois basketball (and volleyball) at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' 16-deep roster includes just three newcomers. Walk-on transfers Drew Cayce (Creighton) and Clayton Jones (South Plains College/Lake Land College) already have at least a year of some level of college basketball under their belt. That leaves freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas as the only player experiencing all college basketball has to offer.



Returning so many veterans, including Tracy Abrams and Mike Thorne Jr. now on their sixth respective years, makes for an interesting dynamic in the Illini gym. A dynamic that takes on a whole new form now that official practices for the 2016-17 season are underway.

"Everybody will see the intensity and feel like if you're not going hard you'll stick out like a sore thumb just because we have so many guys who know what it takes," senior guard Malcolm Hill said. "We have a lot of guys that know what's expected and what it takes to get it done."

That's nothing new for the Illini. It's been that way, redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said, since the spring workouts and continued through the summer and early fall.

"We're so experienced, and practices have been so much more intense," Finke said. "Coaches don't have to yell or anything. We're on each other. We know what they expect from us, and we're all pushing each other."

Last season's struggles on the court and issues off it have left Illinois ready to build something more this season.

"We're ready, we're motivated and and we know that if we do everything that we can control we feel this is our year to do something special," sixth-year center Mike Thorne Jr. said. "(Illinois fans are) going to be excited with the passion and energy and intensity that we play with. I think they're going to have a lot to cheer about this year."