Another familiar name added to Illini radio team

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will have a three-man radio team for basketball season. Just not in the traditional sense.

Television commitments for new analyst Deon Thomas with the Big Ten Network will keep the former Illini from covering 14 games in the 2016-17 season. That’s where another former Illini, Doug Altenberger, fits into the mix, taking on the analyst duties for those 14 games.

“I’m very humbled to be a part of the team,” said Altenberger, who played at Illinois from 1983-87, helped the Illini win a share of the Big Ten title in 1984 and was team MVP in 1985. “It’s very familiar, and to say that I’m excited is an understatement. I’m really fired up to be a part of the team.”

“Doug brings a great deal of experience to the broadcast, and is a name long associated with Fighting Illini basketball,” said Randy Younker, General Manager of Fighting Illini Sports Properties. “Brian Barnhart couldn’t ask for two better broadcast partners to work with this year. We were very fortunate to have someone with Doug’s background available to join Deon in filling the analyst role.”

Joining the Fighting Illini Sports Network radio crew is a return to broadcasting for Altenberger. He did commentary for multiple TV networks before stepping away to spend more time with his family, much like former radio analyst Jerry Hester did this spring to create the opening.

“It was perfect timing because my kids are older now and out of the house,” Altenberger said. “Obviously, my wife was very supportive of it. It was a perfect time to go in there.”

Splitting the analyst duties with Thomas is something Altenberger said was part of Illinois’ initial approach.

“I can’t think of a better person than Deon, so I was very supportive of Deon and thought he would do a terrific job,” Altenberger said. “I think he’s got a ton of potential. I just love the university, and I’m especially passionate about the basketball program. They weren’t sure how they would do all this, if it would be one game or the entire season. I told them I’d do whatever they asked.”

Altenberger still ranks among the top 30 scorers in Illinois history with 1,271 points, and he was a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 1987 NBA Draft. Cut on opening day, Altenberger opted for a career outside of basketball. He’s now president of Stonegate Properties based out of Hoffman Estates and back in broadcasting after time as an Illinois basketball TV analyst for Raycom, ESPN Plus and the Big Ten.

Calling games on the radio, Altenberger said, would take a slight adjustment as he and play-by-play man Brian Barnhart mesh as a team.

“When you’re doing TV it’s a little different,” Altenberger said. “The play-by-play guy kind of builds off you. Having done radio in years past, it’s more my ability to feed off Brian.”

Altenberger’s perspective as a radio analyst will probably be familiar to Illinois fans that remember him in his playing days under Lou Henson.

“Mine’s going to be about defense and shooting and matching the other team’s energy,” he said. “The way I played is probably the way I’ll announce the game.”