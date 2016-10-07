Illini offer Class of 2020 point guard

CHAMPAIGN — The "Peoria Pipeline" to Illinois ended with Peoria Central grad D.J. Richardson exhausting his eligibility with the Illini following the 2012-13 season, snapping a nearly 20-year line that could be traced back to Jerry Hester's days in orange and blue.

It might be starting again. Illinois already has a commitment in the 2017 class from Peoria Manual guard Da'Monte Williams. Friday, the Illini offered Class of 2020 guard Adam Miller before he had played a minute of high school basketball.

Miller, a 6-foot-2 point guard, is the first player offered by Illinois in the Class of 2020. He isn't the first player the Illini have offered before they started high school.

Technically, at least.

La Lumiere (Ind.) Class of 2019 point guard Tyger Campbell received an offer in the summer leading up to his freshman season, but he had already played a season of varsity basketball as an eighth grader at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tenn.

Illinois also got a dose of good news late Thursday in a more timely recruiting battle, making the top three for Indianapolis five-star forward Kris Wilkes. The 6-foot-8 wing also named Indiana and UCLA among his top three with the Illini.

Wilkes visited Illinois four weeks ago at the same time as Williams and fellow 2017 commits Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon. He has also already made official visits to UCLA and Indiana.