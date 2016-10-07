Tate: Abrams seeks balancing act

The hand-me-down history of college basketball lists its ruling fathers as elongated dunkers named Russell, Chamberlain and Alcindor (nee Abdul-Jabbar).



That’s the past.



The last we saw was Villanova stealing this state’s premier guard, Jalen Brunson, to round out a squad of skilled speedsters, and they felled North Carolina 77-74.



NCAA title games have been remarkably similar in recent years: medium-sized playmakers and three-point artists.



2015: Duke freshman point guard Tyus Jones racked 19 second-half points to dump Wisconsin 68-63 despite Badgers guard Traevon Jackson’s 25 points.



2014: Connecticut, winning for the second time in four years, felled bigger Kentucky 60-54, with 6-foot-1 Shabazz Napier and 5-11 Ryan Boatright combining for 36 counters. Back in 2011, UConn’s Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb posted 28 points and 16 rebounds in felling Butler 53-41.



2013: Some say Michigan’s Trey Burke was the best floor performer (24 points), but Louisville prevailed 82-76 as 6-foot Peyton Siva scored 18 with five assists while sub Luke Hancock went 5 for 5 from the arc.



Illini following suit



Which brings us to Illinois, whose coach — John Groce — earned the position off the exploits of Cousy Award finalist D.J. Cooper in Ohio’s 2012 run to the NCAA quarterfinals.



Backtracking, we can’t overlook the fact that Malcolm Hill must excel at an all-star level (he’ll return Monday after missing four drills because of a blister), Jalen Coleman-Lands must be a deadly arc-shooter with six pins in his shooting hand (he expects to resume shooting next week) and Leron Black must be a rebounding force without fouling.



Collectively, Groce emphasizes the team aspect as he calls for improved rebounding (it can’t be worse), stronger inside scoring with 6-11 Mike Thorne returning, a more prolific running game and better defense.



But like the quarterback in football, Illinois needs a point guard in charge, one who not only distributes but is a scoring threat ... a persistent shortcoming that veteran transfers failed to resolve throughout the two-year injury trials of Tracy Abrams.



Point of emphasis



After four days of practice, Illinois has a trio of scholarship players competing there.



— Senior Jaylon Tate, who averaged 1.8 points and 2.4 assists in 17-plus minutes last season, has a woeful career three-point percentage of .087 (4 of 46).



— Abrams, team MVP for his grit and versatility as a freshman in 2012, is 100 percent healthy. But he must shoot better than 33.3 percent from the field, as was the case in 2014.



— Freshman Te’Jon Lucas has better touch and long-range potential. He missed preseason training because of a fracture, and his foot has 11 screws down the side and a tight wire in the bone for flexibility. But he said he hardly notices it since getting the full go-ahead Monday. Gaining upper-body strength, he pushed his bench press from 165 pounds to 220 while waiting for the foot to heal.



‘A vocal leader’



From all indications, Groce is leaning toward Abrams as the team leader.



“His nickname is ‘Bulldog,’” the coach said, “and he is a vocal leader who brings competitiveness and an energy level.



“Tracy learned a lot watching from the bench, where he had the same viewpoint as the coaches. He has become an extension of me as he mentors the guys. I meet with him weekly. His mind is in a good place,” Groce said.



“In our shooting drills, Tracy has been up with Malcolm at more than 80 percent. He appears much improved. There is no set number of points we want from the position, but we want a scoring threat.



“We have a lot of weapons and some guys with an ability to score around the basket. We are making an emphasis of throwing the ball inside.”



Through it all, Illini eyes will focus on Abrams. There won’t be a quality team in the country without a take-charge distributor-scorer. That’s the name of the game today.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

