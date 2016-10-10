Brown leaving position with UI basketball team

CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois point guard Dee Brown has resigned from his position as director of player development and alumni relations for the Illini men's basketball team. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman announced the decision in an official release early Wednesday evening.

"For reasons that are personal to him, Dee Brown has decided to step down from his role with our program,” Whitman said. “We respect his decision and his privacy and will have no additional comment. Beginning with his time as one of the great student-athletes in our history and continuing in the years since, Dee has remained steadfast in his passion for the Fighting Illini. We look forward to Dee’s ongoing support in the years ahead and wish him nothing but the best.”

Brown initially joined the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics in July 2015 as special assistant to then athletic director Mike Thomas. He moved to his position on the basketball staff in April of this year.

Brown posted a statement online in a series of tweets: "Friends/Followers - I know you've haven't heard from me in a while. I've been dealing with some personal issues that have weighed heavily on me. After much thought, I've made the tough decision to leave my position. I will always have love for my school and basketball program.

"I have grown so close to the coacehs and playesr and want nothing more than to see them have a successful season. I hope everyone understands this can be a difficult time for my family right now. We thank you in advance for respecting our privacy. Thanks for your support and love. I-L-L Go Illini!"