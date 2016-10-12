Illini hoops chat at 12:30 p.m. today

Ask all your Illinois basketball and volleyball questions here in Scott Richey's weekly chat.

CHAMPAIGN — The first four practices of the 2016-17 season took on a different tenor last week for Illinois. A veteran squad, with 13 of 16 players returning from last season, meant the Illini coaches were able to take a slightly different approach.

“We’ve went a little bit shorter than normal this time of year,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “Part of it’s guys know what they’re doing. Part of it’s everything we’ve been through I want to make sure we’re taking care of our bodies.

“Part of it is we’re getting a lot out of the time we’re practicing because guys are going at each other. It reminds me a little bit, from a depth perspective, the team we had my fourth year and last year there at Ohio.”

One difference is the fact, for the first time in a couple seasons, Illinois has its closest to full health roster. Senior guard Malcolm Hill did miss those first four practices last week dealing with a blister on his foot, but it was ultimately a minor inconvenience for the preseason All-Big Ten selection.

Tracy Abrams is full go. So is Mike Thorne Jr and Leron Black and Te’Jon Lucas. The only player still dealing with an injury is Jalen Coleman-Lands, who is making better-than-expected progress in his return from a broken bone in his right hand and could even participate some in practice this week.

“Here in a week oor so, we probably should have everybody — all 16 guys — running full cylinder, and that’s a blessing,” Groce said. “I probably appreciate that more than I did early on as a coach.”

Even down a couple players last week Groce was pleased with the level of play in practice.

“We are at least two-deep at every position,” he said. “Pretty much everyone on our team — unless you’re a true 5 or a true 1 — is going to learn at least two positions, so we have a lot of versatility, a lot of depth and practices have been very physical. Very competitive in the first four days. I love that.”