Basketball media day notes: Coaches talk scheduling

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana’s nonconference schedule is, to put it simply, ambitious.

The Hoosiers open the season Nov. 11 against Kansas at the Armed Forces Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. They play North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and then get Butler in the Crossroads Classic and Louisville to close out 2016 on New Year’s Eve.

“That’s very poor scheduling,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said, perhaps as a joke, although it fell flat. “I mean, there is no question about that. Especially the Kansas game. But, no, in all honesty that’s something everybody’s looking forward to. I mean, our nonconference schedule is going to be ridiculously challenging for this team, but that’s OK because so is the league.”

Greg Gard’s reading material for his flight to Washington, D.C., for media day was all the preseason basketball magazines found by a Wisconsin manager. A discussion by his staff about the Badgers’ Big Ten opponents made Gard realize he had blocked out what was going on in the rest of the conference as he worked to prepare his own team.

“Our three assistants were talking about this team, that team, and I said, ‘Guys, this sounds like the last 15 years,’ ” the Wisconsin coach said.

Gard is in his first full season after stepping in last year when Bo Ryan retired.

“It’s going to be a fistfight all the way through,” Gard continued about his thoughts on the Big Ten. “It doesn’t matter who you play, where you play them. You’re going to have your hands full. I think that’s what’s made this league so good for so long, way back to when I watched it growing up as a kid in Wisconsin — the battles night in and night out across the league.”

Nebraska was going to take a hit when Shavon Shields graduated. Losing Andrew White III to a transfer — he picked Syracuse in late August — doubled down on the Cornhuskers’ key losses from last year’s 16-18 team.

That leaves a young team for Nebraska coach Tim Miles, with eight underclassmen. But he’s high on his sophomore class that saw plenty of playing time last year as freshmen, including Illinois products Glynn Watson Jr. and Ed Morrow.

“Well, they shave twice a week instead of never, so that helps, and it’s mandated by their girlfriends,” Miles quipped when asked about the differences he saw in his second-year players. “At the same time, when I look at them, they’re bigger, stronger, just more confident. As you go into it, that second year, you feel a little better about yourself.”

Ohio State lost essentially its entire 2015 recruiting class to transfer, save for point guard JaQuan Lyle.

Austin Grandstaff was the first to go, transferring to Oklahoma (although he’s now at DePaul after never playing for the Sooners). Daniel Giddens (Alabama), A.J. Harris (New Mexico State) and Mickey Mitchell (UC Santa Barbara) have also moved on.

Losing 80 percent of that class has made Buckeyes coach Thad Matta take a different look at his evaluations and recruiting strategy. It’s something he said he’s always analyzing.

“It’s like I told our guys when we started the season this year. I said, ‘Hey, somebody may transfer,’” Matta said. “I said it’s an epidemic in college basketball. ... Because as a young player, you’re going to have more bad days than good days in the beginning, and if you’re looking for the door if things don’t go your way, you’re probably not going to be the type of player that you want to be.”

Northwestern is still in search of that elusive first NCAA tournament berth. Wildcats coach Chris Collins said health plays a part in that journey from November to March.

Losing Vic Law for the season and Alex Olah for a handful of Big Ten games didn’t help Northwestern’s cause last year.

This season isn’t off to a great start either, with freshman forward Rapolas Ivanauskas sidelined for the year after shoulder surgery. But Collins is still taking a step-by-step approach in trying to get Northwestern where the Wildcats have never been before.

“I think you can’t let your mind wander to March,” Collins said after admitting his team certainly has postseason aspirations. “I think you have to understand the games in November and December are just as important as the ones in late February and early March. ... So I think we just have to navigate the journey well, and there’s no question everyone’s excited about where we’re at, where we’re headed, and we’re looking forward to kind of staying the course."