Finally healthy, Groce's Illini ready to put on show

WASHINGTON, D.C. — John Groce has maintained throughout the last year that the trials and tribulations his team faced in the 2015-16 season weren’t devoid of positives.

Certainly, there were lessons to be learned. But in a more tangible, on-the-court sense, last year’s injury-ravaged campaign had a direct effect on the dynamic of the coming season. The “if healthy” caveat remains for Illinois, but if healthy, the Illini have a deep roster to draw on in 2016-17.

“I don’t wish it upon anybody — you don’t enjoy it going through it — but the benefit of that now is a lot of guys played and have experience playing significant minutes in significant roles,” Groce said. “It’s added more depth to our team.”

Save for freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas and redshirt freshman Kipper Nichols, the latter of whom will be eligible come December, every scholarship player on the Illinois roster has made at least two starts in his career.

Sophomore D.J. Williams is at the bottom of that list with two starts, but the 6-foot-7 guard played in 29 games as a freshman and saw the court for an average of 11 minutes.

“This is a special group,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces and guys that have bought into their role. If we can maximize every day, we can reach any goal we put out there.”

There will be fewer worries this season when Groce goes to his bench. He can insert players who have experience in big moments, taking some of the pressure off the Illinois starters.

“We do trust guys more because of what they’ve been through, what they’ve learned, what they know and obviously defining of roles,” he said. “They’ve embraced those more, and that allows us the luxury of getting blows for guys.

“There’s no reason for us to play a guy who’s tired or fatigued, and maybe that certainly wasn’t the case for us last year, especially in Big Ten play.”

A deeper roster and better positional balance for a healthy Illinois team also means less will be required of Malcolm Hill. A preseason All-Big Ten selection, the 6-6 senior guard won’t be asked to play all five positions, something he pulled off last season because he had to.

“I’ve never had that with a player in my career, as an assistant or head coach,” Groce said. “I do think this year we’re going to be able to streamline it a lot more for him, and because of that I think he’ll be a lot more efficient. I anticipate him having a great year, and obviously that’s going to help our team as well.”

A streamlined assignment for Hill will likely see him at a wing spot and allow him to focus more on his natural position.

“Because of all the positions I have played, such as the 4 and 5, I think that gives me a little bit of an advantage when I play the guard spot because I’ve gained strength banging with the big guys my previous years here,” Hill said. “To be able to take that to the 2 and 3 position, and still have those skill sets, I think that will be the best for the team.”