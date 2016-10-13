Richey: Wisconsin is team to beat

STATE OF BIG TEN



Big Ten Media Day hits the nation’s capital today, with John Groce, Tracy Abrams and Malcolm Hill representing Illinois in Washington, D.C. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY offers five storylines of interest across the conference:

Spartans might go small

Tom Izzo always was going to have to reconfigure his frontcourt for the 2016-17 season after the graduation of Matt Costello, Deyonta Davis heading to the NBA after a one-and-done stop in East Lansing and the transfers of Marvin Clark Jr. (St. John’s) and Javon Bess (Saint Louis). Knee surgery for UNLV graduate transfer Ben Carter hampers an already-thin position group. The answer? Could be small ball, with Michigan State not lacking for options in the backcourt with veterans like Tum Tum Nairn and Eron Harris and potential freshman standouts in Josh Langford and Cassius Winston.



Terps build around best

Maryland might represent one of the bigger unknowns of any team in the Big Ten. The Terrapins are faced with the daunting task of replacing four starters from last season’s 27-9 team that reached the Sweet 16. But here’s the thing. The one starter Maryland returns could end up being the best player in the conference. Melo Trimble didn’t exactly have the sophomore season most expected of him. He went from a potential first-round NBA draft pick to out of those conversations completely, but his abilities as a scorer and distributor make him a key piece for Mark Turgeon to rebuild around.



Wisconsin rates as favorite

Michigan State’s young stars could be Izzo’s next Final Four team. Indiana’s trio

of Thomas Bryant, James Blackmon Jr. and OG Anunoby might propel the Hoosiers back into national prominence. But it’s Wisconsin that seems to have all the momentum as the Big Ten favorite heading into the season, with Nigel Hayes the choice as Preseason Player of the Year and Bronson Koenig and Ethan Happ joining him on the Preseason All-Big Ten Team. The only Badgers senior on last season’s team was a walk-on. The only team that can challenge Wisconsin for veteran returners is Illinois.



Purdue must get to point

When’s the last time Purdue didn’t have a question mark at point guard? Lewis Jackson? Yeah, probably the Decatur native, who graduated in 2012 alongside Robbie Hummel. The Boilermakers have boasted one of the best frontcourts in the Big Ten several years in a row and had a stopper on the wing, too, in Rapheal Davis. But point-guard play has held them back, with Matt Painter going with a stopgap option in Jon Octeus in 2014-15 and the inconsistent P.J. Thompson and Johnny Hill last season. Who will it be this season? Thompson? Michigan transfer Spike Albrecht? Or freshman Carsen Edwards? Options, but maybe not answers.



Don’t overlook Wolverines

There might be favorites, but there’s no one team in the Big Ten this season that might just run away with the conference title. The top half of the conference — and maybe a few spots after that — could be relatively fluid in the upcoming season, making picking a dark-horse candidate harder to select. But don’t overlook Michigan. John Beilein has the pieces in place with a veteran point guard (Derrick Walton Jr.) and scoring options on the wing (Zak Irvin, Duncan Robinson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman). Not to mention playing without Caris LeVert won’t exactly be new. Improvement from the Wolverines’ bigs will be key.