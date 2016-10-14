Illini target picks Oregon

Illinois, already headed toward a top 15 class when 2017 recruiting is said and done, was a finalist for 6-foot-7, four-star forward Abu Kigab.

But Oregon on Friday won out.

Extremely blessed to say that I have committed to the University Of Oregon #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/XKIZdqADv1 — Abu Kigab (@Abu_Kigab23) October 14, 2016

Kigab narrowed his list to two, skipping a scheduled official visit to California to make Illinois and Oregon his top choices. The Canadian wing, who plays at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., was rumored early on as a heavy lean to Dana Altman and the Ducks, who have successfully recruited Canada.

The UI's 2017 class features five-star center Jeremiah Tilmon, four-star guards Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier, and three-star wing Javon Pickett. Kigab’s commitment to Oregon leaves Illinois with two open scholarships.