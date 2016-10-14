Tate: Never to early for Big Ten hoops projections

Other Related Content Finally healthy, Groce's Illini ready to put on show

Make room on that limb; I’m climbing out.

November is not far off — thank heaven, huh, Donald? — and basketball will soon grab its customary place in the spotlight.

With Big Ten meetings concluded Thursday and an open practice displaying John Groce’s Illini on Friday, here are my daring Big Ten predictions.



Most skilled team: Wisconsin is coming off two Final Fours and three Sweet 16s in the last five seasons. The Badgers are doing something right, although their disciplined style saw them top 70 points just once in the last 10 games, They fell to Nebraska 70-58 in their Big Ten tourney opener, and the 47-43 win over Pitt in the NCAA tourney was shaky. Credit them with being tough in the clutch.



Best player: Let’s not touch this one. The media chose Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes. He may be challenged by Ethan Happ on his own team, and there are a half-dozen other possibilities, including Illini senior Malcolm Hill and Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan.



Most likely to tumble: Iowa. The Hawkeyes won’t approach 12-6 again. Like Michigan State and Maryland, they lose four starters and don’t have high quality coming in.



Least predictable: Michigan State. Can Tom Izzo really do it again with Eron Harris (9.3 ppg) the only returning scorer above 4.0? Leaper Deyonta Davis turned pro much too early, and 6-foot-9 transfer Ben Carter underwent knee surgery this week, so the Spartans may be hard-pressed to lead the conference in rebounding again. Can Izzo’s blue-chip freshmen carry them?



Biggest gainer: Illinois. Groce will field the league’s oldest lineup as Tracy Abrams, Leron Black (who’ll sit out four games) and Mike Thorne Jr. return. But I left Friday’s session still wondering if they can stay on the court (between fouls and injuries). There’s no margin of error in a league with at least five members in the Top 25.



Most serious player loss: That’s a tie. Denzel Valentine was the National Player of the Year for a Spartan team that lost to Middle Tennessee, 90-81 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Yogi Ferrell was equally valuable for an Indiana club that won the Big Ten (15-3). Neither team can replace these pressure performers.



Most prolific three-point shooters: John Beilein’s well-stocked Wolverines love the arc-shot, launching 901 last season. MSU led the nation in making 43.4 percent, with Indiana not far behind at 41.6.



Most underrated team: Ohio State has its top six scorers returning, including Normal U-High’s Keita Bates-Diop. The Buckeyes get the “dark horse” nod over Illinois and Michigan.



Biggest potential difference maker: OSU has an explosive point guard in sophomore JaQuan Lyle. He could climb up alongside standout playmakers Melo Trimble (Maryland), Bronson Koenig (Wisconsin), Derrick Walton (Michigan), Bryant McIntosh (Northwestern) and Corey Sanders (Rutgers). MSU coach Tom Izzo is high on Tum Tum Nairn, and Purdue is leaning to a third straight transfer, Spike Albrecht. That gives you an idea what the UI’s Abrams is going up against.



Top freshman: Izzo raves about his latest “Flintstone,” Miles Bridges. The 6-7 power jumper gets the nod over Minnesota’s 6-8 Amir Coffey. And Purdue coach Matt Painter is raving about young Texan Carsen Edwards. We won’t know until we see them in action.



Most significant change: Patrick Chambers has a young Penn State team (no seniors) that “will run up and down.” This after five seasons of deliberate play. We’ll believe it when we see it.



Shakiest team in last five minutes: We’ll see if Purdue’s powerful club has learned to handle the full-court press. Painter knows the problem but couldn’t solve it last year. And Northwestern might finally reach the NCAA tournament if the Wildcats can win the close ones, which has been their downfall.



Least likely to succeed: Rutgers lost 18 of the last 19 games and will try again with Stony Brook coach Steve Pikiell.



Who came the farthest: Iowa’s Peter Jok is the son of a leader of Sudan’s Liberation Army, and Nebraska’s Tai Webster hails from New Zealand. Both are team leaders.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.