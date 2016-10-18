Will these guys get any more classmates?

CHAMPAIGN — The early signing period for college basketball begins Nov. 9, just three weeks away.

As that Wednesday in November approaches, Illinois has narrowed its focus considerably in the Class of 2017. It’s a natural progression. With more than 30 players offered among this year’s high school seniors, the Illini were always bound to end up runner-up at best in the majority of their targets — like Friday when Canadian wing Abu Kigab committed to Oregon over Illinois.

Illinois’ focus has also narrowed in terms of need. Current 2017 commits Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams shore up future Illini backcourts, Javon Pickett provides even more depth on the wing and five-star center Jeremiah Tilmon stands as the biggest get — regardless of need, but also because post players were and continue to be a point of emphasis.

That particular door opened a bit wider Friday when Illinois offered power forward Kenneth Wooten, as first reported by Scout.com’s Josh Gershon.

Have any Illini basketball questions? Be sure to ask our beat writer in his weekly chat, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Wooten originally signed with Nevada last November as part of the Wolf Pack’s 2016 class. That came before the 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game at Manteca (Calif.) High School. Wooten has since reclassified to the Class of 2017, opted to spend a prep school year at Trinity International Schools in Las Vegas and has received his release from Nevada.

Wooten now holds a baker’s dozen active offers, including Illinois and DePaul. The remaining 10 have a distinct West Coast vibe. Nevada is still in the mix along with Arizona State, California, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Southern California, UNLV, Utah, UTEP and Washington State.

Wooten is one of four forwards currently targeted by Illinois. Five-star wing Kris Wilkes, a consensus top 20 recruit, has Illinois in his top three along with UCLA and Indiana, where he made an unofficial visit this past weekend.

The Illini are also hard after Florida big man Mayan Kiir, who is also being recruited by VCU and North Carolina State and made an official visit to Champaign two weeks ago. The third is La Lumiere’s newest power forward Jacob Epperson, who was in Champaign for an unofficial visit in September.