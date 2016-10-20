Coleman-Lands' finger healing ahead of schedule

Image Gallery: Inside look: State Farm Center » more Photo by: Heather Coit Ribbon board illuminates the area above Orange Krush at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — That his right pinky finger was actually broken surprised Jalen Coleman-Lands, who had broken a finger on his left hand in high school and missed three months to recover.

What he called “a freak accident” in a Sept. 7 skill workout didn’t seem so serious.

“The fact it broke threw me off a little bit,” Coleman-Lands said. “I didn’t think it was that bad. It it is what is and now I’m good, so I thank God for that.”

Coleman-Lands isn’t just “good” now.

One surgery to insert a permanent metal plate and screws and six weeks of rehab and recovery later, the Illinois sophomore guard is ahead of schedule and nearing his full return.

Coleman-Lands had his injured hand minimally wrapped for a practice last week — a small amount of padding protecting the pinky, taped to keep it in place. He even got off some short jump shots, which he hadn’t been able to do previously.

“Once I had my stitches in, I couldn’t really dribble or do too much with that because it was liable to get infected,” Coleman-Lands said. “I just had to let it heal up.”

Heal up it has, and enough where Coleman-Lands can have a basketball in his hands without worry. Not that it kept him from appearing any less antsy on the sideline during last Friday’s practice as the rest of his teammates went through a full workout.

But the projection he could return in time for Illinois’ season opener Nov. 11 against Southeast Missouri State — exactly eight weeks from his surgery — seems a possibility.

That was a bit of good news Illinois coach John Groce shared at media day earlier this month.

After two consecutive media days announcing bad news with regard to an injured player, Groce had just received a positive report from head athletic trainer Paul Schmidt concerning his projected starting shooting guard.

“Our hope then is the prognosis is we get him back full-go a lot earlier than what we thought,” Groce said that day.

Still, this is the second straight preseason Coleman-Lands has not been able to fully participate, with a stress fracture in his lower left leg sidelining him a year ago before the start of his freshman season.

“It was disappointing, but not to a point where I felt like it would hinder me in any way,” Coleman-Lands said about missing another preseason. “As long as I had that mentality and know I’ll find some way to put work in in another form in my control, then there was no reason for me to mentally feel like coming back would be a problem.”

No preseason preparation last year didn’t exactly stymie the 6-foot-3 guard. Coleman-Lands played in all 34 games during the 2015-16 season and made 24 starts. He hit the game-winning three-pointer to fend off a Chicago State upset — one of his Illinois freshman-record 87 makes from deep — and finished the season as the Illini’s third-leading scorer, averaging 10.3 points.

Another missed preseason can be countered this year because Coleman-Lands had a full spring and summer and mostly full fall with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and said he “took full advantage.”

Coleman-Lands might have to play a little catch-up in a basketball sense, but returning physically — save for his hand — shouldn’t be a problem.

“(The change) in Jalen is certainly very pronounced when you see pictures of him when he first came in versus what his body looks like now,” Groce said. “His conditioning is much improved. ... Last year he missed all of summer and fall training camp, so he’s had more training. I think he’s more ready.

“He knows the system a lot better both offensively and defensively. You know, we’re excited about what the future holds for him, not only this year but moving forward even beyond that.”

Among the best

Jalen Coleman-Lands ended his first season at Illinois as the most prolific three-point shooting freshman in program history. But how did he stack up nationally with last season’s top first-year shooters?

Player, Team 3FGM 3FGA 3FG%

1. Jamal Murray, Kentucky^ 113 277 .408

2. Nick Emery, BYU 97 253 .383

3. Tyler Hall, Montana State 96 223 .430

4. Chris Clemons, Campbell 92 246 .374

5. Fletcher Magee, Wofford 91 190 .479

6. Damiyne Durham, CSU Bakersfield* 89 250 .356

7. Jalen Coleman-Lands, Illinois 87 206 .422

8. Francis Alonso, UNC Greensboro 85 215 .395

9. Maverick Rowan, N.C. State 81 241 .336

10. Dylan Smith, UNC Asheville# 81 232 .349

^ — No. 7 pick in 2016 NBA Draft by Denver Nuggets

* — Baylor transfer did not play in 2013-14 or 2014-15 seasons

# — Transferred to Arizona