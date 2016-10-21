Illini hosting Tim Finke on unofficial visit
CHAMPAIGN — Tim Finke has spent plenty of time around the Illinois basketball program. He's played in open gyms the Illini and met with coach John Groce for lunch. It's the benefit of growing up in a Big Ten town with a dad as an alum and former player and older brother on the team.
The Champaign Central junior guard is spending more time with the Illini today, taking an unofficial visit to campus.
Finke, a 6-foot-6 top 50 national prospect in the Class of 2018, has most recently made other unofficial visits to Notre Dame and Vanderbilt. He holds 15 total scholarship offers.
Finke is also writing a monthly diary for The News-Gazette detailing his recruitment. Check out his first entry here and this month's update here.
