Health improving for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Monday’s practice marked the first time Illinois had its full complement of players healthy and on the court in, well, it’s been a while.

Plagued by injuries the past two seasons, the Illini reached full strength Monday when Jalen Coleman-Lands was cleared to return after being sidelined in early September with a broken bone in his right hand.

Coleman-Lands was out of his cast when Illinois opened practice earlier this month and slowly worked his way back.

He was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, taking part in all the shooting drills and the intrasquad scrimmage.

The sophomore guard still has some padding on his shooting hand and it was taped, but it didn’t seem to affect his stroke as he knocked down three-pointers in every stage of practice.

“Right now, it’s repetition,” Coleman-Lands said about his shot. “I’ll get a chance to shoot more often now that I’ve got (the small wrap) on. The more repetitions I get, the better my shot will get.

“It’s a little bit of padding. It’s not that much. I still have my fingers, which is how I shoot the ball. I’m probably going to have it on for a few weeks. It’s not going to be the whole season, which is good.”

Coleman-Lands said he didn’t know what his status would be for Sunday’s first exhibition game against Division III Washington University, but his game didn’t seem to be suffering having missed the bulk of October practices.

Coleman-Lands’ return made Illinois 16 for 16 in healthy, available players.

Michael Finke, who missed time with a concussion earlier this month, didn’t say it was necessarily different to have everyone back. But the redshirt sophomore forward said it was better.

“We have more bodies,” Finke said. “If someone’s tired or someone’s not playing as well, we can just come in and pick each other up. It’s good to have everyone back, for sure.”

“We’re still getting used to each other, knowing who’s on the court and the personnel,” Coleman-Lands added. “The more we play with each other from here on out, which we are, the better we’re going to get.”

Finke missed just more than a week of practice earlier this month as a precaution after he suffered the concussion.

“We really don’t know exactly what happened,” he said. “We were playing a 1-on-1 drill, and I walled up on (Maverick Morgan) playing defense. I don’t know if it was whiplash or something, but the back of my head started hurting, and as I kept playing, I started feeling really dizzy.

“I felt pretty good within a few days, but Coach just wanted to be safe and keep me out for a little longer to make sure I was OK.”

Finke said he no longer was feeling any ill effects of the concussion.

Just the effects of a flat scrimmage to end Tuesday’s practice, where fouls and turnovers were heavy.

“I’m expecting (today) to be a long film day, and we’ll learn from it,” Finke said. “But it was good. We need to play against each other more — more 5-on-5 — and we’re looking forward to Sunday to play against someone different. We can really see where we’re kind of stacking up — even if it is a D-3 team — to kind of get an idea of where we are as a team.”