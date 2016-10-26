Illinois in loaded 2018 Maui Invitational field

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce's introduction to Illinois basketball fans was a good. The Illini opened the 2012-13 season with 12 straight wins, including three in Maui, Hawaii, as part of their run to the Maui Invitational title.

Illinois will head back to the islands as part of the most difficult Maui Invitational field in tournament history. The Illini will be one of eight Division I teams in the 2018 tournament field and will be joined by Arizona, Auburn, Duke, Gonzaga, Iowa State, San Diego State and Xavier.

Still hosted by Division II Chaminade, the Silverswords won't compete in the championship round in 2018 and every other subsequent even year in a change to the tournament format.

“Our fields always showcase the best in college basketball, and 2018 will be as strong as we’ve ever had,” tournament director Dave Odom said in an official release.