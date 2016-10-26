Tate: I'm seeing hoops progress

I am surrounded — nearly suffocated — by friends and colleagues with more worldly knowledge, and I try to take advantage of them.



You know, pay attention and some of it might rub off.



That being the case, pause must be given to my first instincts about John Groce’s basketball reclamation project. There is confusion between the positives I see here and what’s pouring in from smarter folks on the outside.



Face it, there’s little love beyond the Ubben Basketball Complex.



— USA Today pegged Illinois 12th in the Big Ten, ahead of only Nebraska and Rutgers. Really? Below Iowa?



— Bleacher Report’s preseason ranking is No. 11 in the league. No love.



— The coaches poll lists Michigan State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue and Maryland in the Top 25, with Michigan and Ohio State receiving votes. No Illinois.



— Lindy’s and Blue Ribbon tab Illinois No. 8 in the league. That’s still the lower half.



— Other than Malcolm Hill, the Illini were not taken seriously at the Big Ten basketball shindig in Washington, D.C. Lacking four starters, is Maryland really better?



— Kenpom’s mysterious computer ratings system, which somehow lifts Ohio State to No. 13, has the UI No. 70 in the country. Valparaiso is No. 69. Come on. Coach Bryce Drew isn’t there anymore.



Flying under the radar



And then there’s Athlon.



The best of the college basketball magazines does not have any quintet from Illinois on its projected 68-team NCAA bracket (if true, that would make four consecutive misses for the Illini) and lists the UI as No. 11 in the conference.



It cites off-court issues, the transfer of Kendrick Nunn (to Oakland) and the absence of an “impact freshman.” The arrival of 53 new head coaches reminds there’ll be more changes come March, and Athlon’s “hot seat” lineup of troubled coaches includes the Dec. 21 rivals in St. Louis, Kim Anderson of Missouri and Groce.



To be sure, the significance of Nunn’s departure can’t be overstated. In 28 games, he shot 39 percent on threes and 79 percent on free throws. Nunn averaged 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. That 15.5 is more than Dee Brown or Deron Williams averaged here in a season, more than Demetri McCamey or Cory Bradford, and more than Brandon Paul (recently cut by the Philadelphia 76ers) until his 16.6 senior year.



Hill leading Illini veterans



What I witnessed in Tuesday’s open practice offered a different version of the so-called truth.



With the first exhibition game (Washington U.) coming up Sunday, Groce displayed a deep and mature 16-member squad that would overwhelm last season’s injury-riddled 15-19 club.



In the 24-minute session, Hill was brilliant in cashing 12 of the game’s first 20 points, and Jalen Coleman-Lands showed no repercussions from his fractured pinkie, draining his first two jumpers. The pivot matchup between Mike Thorne and Maverick Morgan was a virtual standoff, and Tracy Abrams displayed his old hard-driving tendencies at the point.



This team, as constructed, is no longer a weakling in the departments of rebounding and defense, and that will be more evident when huskies Leron Black and Kipper Nichols serve out their waiting periods. With fouls always a concern, the importance of having two veteran centers cannot be overstated.



That said, it’s true my diminishing brain cells don’t stack up with more renowned experts, and my voice is but a whisper in a swirling wind of doubt.



But from their distance, without up-to-date firsthand information, UI critics could be overlooking a burgeoning revival here. Sunday’s affair is just an exhibition, but take a look and see what you think.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

