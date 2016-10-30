LIVE! Washington U.

Illinois vs. Washington U. — 2 p.m., BTN Plus

A brief Wash U scouting report via Illinois coach John Groce:

"They are a very smart basketball team, which is going to challenge us. They play well together. They execute. They’re going to try and screen us, and that part is going to be good because our guys are going to have to defend screening actions against them, which is great. We’ll see different looks on pick-and-roll coverage than maybe we’re accustomed to in practice. For us right now to be able to have the opportunity to play against someone other than ourselves, our guys are looking forward to that."

Illinois vs. Washington U. — 2 p.m., BTN Plus

I listed some projected starters for Illinois in the preview that ran in today's News-Gazette. Let's just say they were my best guess. Felt pretty good about Tracy Abrams, Malcolm Hill and Michael Finke. Not as sure about who will play the 2/3 and 5.

But Illinois will have its full complement of players available today outside of Leron Black, who is serving the first of his six-game suspension, and Kipper Nichols, who won't be eligible until December. Walk-ons Cameron Liss and Drew Cayce (transfer) also aren't dressed. Not sure why Liss isn't. The other two walk-ons — Clayton Jones and Alex Austin — are in uniform.

Nichols went through a solo workout about an hour ago. His mid-range jumper was dialed in. Could still fine tune his shot from behind the three-point line.

The real focus, of course, is on the Nov. 11 season opener against Southeast Missouri State. I wouldn't expect the starting lineup or rotation for today's game or this coming Friday's exhibition against Lewis to be a true representation of what the Illini will look like against the Redhawks in two weeks.

"People may characterize that as being more liberal with substitutions or rotations, but we do have lineups that we’re on purpose going to play with certain guys and certain combinations together," Illinois coach John Groce said. "It’s a time for us to learn and a time for us to grow. The preseason for us is the 30 days we get inside those 42, and that includes the two exhibitions."

It's that time of year again and, really, even a little early with the 2016-17 Illinois basketball season getting underway with this late October exhibition against Washington U. Scott Richey (that's me) is posted up at State Farm Center and back at the LIVE! Report helm for a full season of Illini hoops.

What will this season look like for Illinois? Good question. The potential is certainly there for better than some of the bottom-of-the-Big Ten predictions out there by national publications. The Illini are experienced at every position and have one of the best players in the Big Ten in Malcolm Hill, and I'd say the case could he could be the best. Got a chance to see Illinois scrimmage on Tuesday. Hill looked great on the offensive end.

As for my thoughts on how Illinois could fare this year? The early take before anyone has seen them in live action against another team is somewhere in the 6-8 range in the Big Ten. Maybe as high as fifth if it all comes together and a team with a snakebitten recenty history avoids those same pitfalls.

I'll be updating the LIVE! Report all afternoon, so be sure to keep checking back. Meanwhile, here's some Illini hoops content to keep you occupied in the short term:

— Sunday Conversation Q&A with former Illini Doug Altenberger (via Steve Bourbon)

— Video preview of today's game with John Groce and Malcolm Hill

— A more in-depth preview that ran in today's News-Gazette

— And Loren Tate's hoops column from earlier this week

Black carries new perspective following arrest

CHAMPAIGN — Leron Black is ready. He knows the jeers are going to come the first time he plays away from the friendly confines of State Farm Center. Knows opposing fans will be quick to point out his February arrest for aggravated assault.

But Black knows he can’t let it affect him. Won’t let it, either.

“I’m prepared for anything that’s going to happen,” the Illinois redshirt sophomore forward said. “I know that type of stuff is going to happen, but I’m not playing for them. I’m not playing for the fans of other teams. I’m playing for God, my family and this team here, which I also consider my family.”

To continue reading, click here.

Health improving for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Monday’s practice marked the first time Illinois had its full complement of players healthy and on the court in, well, it’s been a while.

Plagued by injuries the past two seasons, the Illini reached full strength Monday when Jalen Coleman-Lands was cleared to return after being sidelined in early September with a broken bone in his right hand.

Coleman-Lands was out of his cast when Illinois opened practice earlier this month and slowly worked his way back.

He was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, taking part in all the shooting drills and the intrasquad scrimmage.

The sophomore guard still has some padding on his shooting hand and it was taped, but it didn’t seem to affect his stroke as he knocked down three-pointers in every stage of practice.

To continue reading, click here.