MBB grades vs. Wash. U.: Illini just average
PLAYER OF THE GAME: UI’s Maverick Morgan
On an afternoon in which Illinois struggled to put together an efficient offense, the Illini center was 8 of 10 from the field for a game-high 20 points and pulled down four rebounds in a balanced effort on the boards.
BACKCOURT: Illini C, Bears B+
The Illini guards were just a little off — from Jalen Coleman-Lands’ three-point shooting to Tracy Abrams’ shot in general to a quiet day from Malcolm Hill. The last is something Illinois can’t have too often. The Bears’ Kevin Kucera was most definitely on with his 20-point effort.
FRONTCOURT: Illini A-, Bears C
Mike Thorne Jr. clearly still has some game action rust to shake off (particularly when it comes to fouls), but Morgan’s performance coupled with Michael Finke’s passing and inside-out game was a brighter spot for the Illini, who got Wash U. in serious foul trouble early because of their size.
BENCH: Illini C-, Bears C
John Groce used plenty of different player combinations — what you do in an exhibition — so the Illini bench got ample action. Thorne’s three offensive rebounds and Jaylon Tate’s five assists were positives.
OVERALL: Illini C, Bears B-
Down almost 30 midway through the second half, Wash U. could have folded. Instead, it was the Illini who shifted down a gear or two, letting the Bears right back in and erasing earlier positive strides.
