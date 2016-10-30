MBB notes: Lucas' work ethic impresses Groce

Video: Illini Recap: 'Need more of that junkyard dog mentality' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and big men Michael Finke and Maverick Morgan shed a little light on the Illini's 82-75 exhibition victory against Washington University. Morgan led Illinois with 20 points, while Finke chipped in 13. Video

CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman’s former place of employment playing his current one? Yeah, the first-year Illinois athletic director had a small hand in making that happen.

“It was an idea that I threw out to the coaching staff,” Whitman said about Sunday’s exhibition game between Illinois and Washington University of St. Louis. “I didn’t have any expectation that it would happen, but they were — a bit to my surprise — very open-minded to it.”

It’s an idea Whitman said he stole when he was the athletic director at Wisconsin-La Crosse. Every year, Wisconsin plays one of the Division III programs in the university system in an exhibition game, and Whitman said it was a good experience when he was leading the Eagles athletic department before he moved on to Washington.

“To be able to offer the guys at Wash U. a similar kind of experience I thought would be pretty powerful and I think still give our guys here a good opportunity to get out there and get their feet wet in a game environment,” Whitman said.

✰ ✰ ✰

The Washington team had dinner Saturday night at Whitman’s house. Pasta was on the menu.

“He knows what our kids like,” longtime Bears coach Mark Edwards said. “You’ve got a great athletic director there. He brought an energy into Washington University and created a lot of great things down there. We just appreciated that opportunity.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois point guard Tracy Abrams scored his first points since March 2014 on a pair of first-half free throws before adding a three-pointer before halftime in his return from consecutive season-ending injuries the past two years.

“I gave him a hug right before the tipoff,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “It was great to hear his name announced and realize he was back out there. No one deserves it more than him. He’s a special person and really a special player.

“I thought he did some good things (Saturday). He was 4-to-0 assist-to-turnover ratio. He’ll get more and more comfortable.”

Mike Thorne Jr. made his State Farm Center debut against the Bears. Thorne played in eight games last year after transferring from Charlotte, but none of them came in Champaign. He played four in Springfield, one in Providence, R.I., two in Niceville, Fla., and a final game in Bloomington, Ind., in an aborted comeback attempt.

✰ ✰ ✰

Whitman points to Abrams and Thorne as two standard bearers of the full student-athlete experience. Abrams will leave Illinois with three degrees, including a pair of master’s degrees, while Thorne will finish with his own pair of master’s degrees.

“Very proud of both of those guys,” Whitman said. “I think that a lot of times people want to cast stones at major college athletics and question our motives or talk about what our value is. Yet, here’s two guys that are going to leave the University of Illinois with multiple degrees from one of the great institutions in all the world. That has been made possible through their participation in our intercollegiate athletic program. That’s pretty profound.

“At some point — and we hope it’s long down the road — their playing careers are going to end, and when that happens, the power of the Illinois education is going to be brought to bear on their lives and they’re going to have many, many doors open to them through the time that they’ve had here and the education that they’ve received. At the end of the day, that’s really what this is about for us.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Thorne had six points on 3-of-6 shooting in his first game since that January comeback attempt against Indiana. The 6-foot-11 center pulled down four rebounds, but he also had four turnovers and fouled out in 18 minutes of playing time.

Illinois was careful with Thorne during his entire comeback from last season’s knee injury — even into the summer and fall — but he’s now able to go every day. He’s starting to get comfortable without a brace, and his conditioning is improving.

“It takes a little bit of time,” Groce said. “I wish we could snap our finger with him, but he’s had a good attitude about it. I’m confident with the assistance of (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) and (head athletic trainer Paul Schmidt) we’ll get him to where he needs to be hopefully sooner than later. “

✰ ✰ ✰

Freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas also made his State Farm Center debut Sunday. The 6-footer out of Milwaukee, Wis., finished with four points — all of them coming from the free throw line. He might have had a few assists, too, but seemed to catch his teammates unaware with some of his passes.

“I thought he made some really good passes, and sometimes we weren’t ready for them,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “We need to be more aware of that. I thought he played pretty well.”

Lucas was another player Illinois worked slowly back into the fold after his lower leg/foot injury this past February.

“My hat’s off to him because he had no summer,” Groce said. “The first day he did anything was Oct. 3, practice Day 1. He has had a no-excuses mindset. He’s practiced every day, every possession — grinded through it as a freshman. I really respect that and appreciate that about him, and he’s continuing to get better.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois had four players in street clothes during Sunday’s exhibition. Redshirt sophomore forward Leron Black served the first game of his six-game suspension, while redshirt freshman Kipper Nichols and sophomore Drew Cayce sat out because of transfer rules.

Cayce will sit the entire season after transferring from Creighton, while Nichols should be eligible for Illinois’ game against BYU on Dec. 17 at United Center in Chicago.

The fourth Illini sitting out Sunday was walk-on Cameron Liss. The 6-6 junior forward will redshirt this season. An accountancy major, Liss’ academic program lasts for five years. Redshirting this season will allow him to spend all five of his years at Illinois with the basketball program.

✰ ✰ ✰

Recruiting never stops for Illinois basketball. With signing day approaching for the Class of 2017, the Illini had several unofficial visitors on campus Saturday for future classes.

Illinois commit Da’Monte Williams returned to campus after his September official visit and made the return trip with Peoria Manual teammate Adam Miller. Morgan Park had two representatives as well in point guard Nimari Burnett and power forward Shon Robinson.

Miller, Burnett and Robinson are all 2020 prospects, and Miller is the lone one of the three with an Illinois offer.