Sunday Conversation: Doug Altenberger

Doug Altenberger is returning to the field of broadcasting after a 16-year hiatus in which he spent more time with his family. The former Illini guard will join Brian Barnhart on the radio for 14 Illinois men’s basketball games this winter. The News-Gazette’s STEVE BOURBON caught up with Altenberger this week to hear his thoughts on this year’s Illini, look back at his playing career and talk about the Cubs’ World Series chances:



How were you approached about announcing games for the Illini this season?

I got a call from Kent Brown in the Sports Information Department, and he asked if I was open to doing some games this year. I said, ‘For sure, I would definitely be excited to get back into the Fighting Illini family.’ He called me back a few months later and said, ‘Here you go.’ I’m excited to be back with Learfield Sports with Brian and the whole team — I’ve known those guys for years. I’m comfortable with them, and I’m sure it’ll be a great fit. I’m really pumped up.



How often were you able to watch the Illini and were you able to come down to see games in recent years?

I watch all the games that I can. My wife laughs because I’m very passionate about it. She knows when they’re winning and when they’re losing. I’m just a fan like everybody else. My dad played at Illinois, my mom went to Illinois, my wife went to Illinois. My dad played basketball there in the ‘50s, so I grew up watching games when I was in grade school. I wanted to be Audie Matthews. I used to go to football games with my dad. Hiles Stout, who was a great player at Illinois, they would go to the games and I would sit in the backseat and listen to them tell stories.

So I just grew up with Illini basketball my whole life, so for me to go down to State Farm Center and do the games, it’s pretty special for me. It’s something that’s a part of me, and I was very excited when Kent called. Right now, currently, I have a son that goes to Eastern Illinois. I’m in that area a lot, and we went to a few games. I always go to the games up here in Chicago, and the Big Ten tournament, and I get down there for a few games at least. I always laugh because I was there when they beat Indiana, who was number one, and then I was there when they beat Ohio State. I had a pretty good track record going there.



What are your expectations for the Illini this season?

It’s an interesting team. You would think with all the veterans that they have, and all the guys returning that they would be able to gel pretty quickly. After saying that, a lot of the guys haven’t played much together. The guys that have been on the bench the past year or two, they’ve been able to see what the coaches do and what they’re trying to accomplish. I sat out my senior year — I hurt my knee — and you sort of understand a little bit more because you’re in a position of listening. When I came back, it is about effort and it is about Xs and Os but what I learned when I sat out is that leadership is really important. Fans, you don’t really grasp that. Look at successful teams. You have to have good, strong leaders and those are usually your seniors. So I would think, based on that, these kids that haven’t played in a few years. If they’re healthy, they’re going to be hungry, and I would expect this team to be as competitive as any team in the Big Ten.

It’s going to be key for them to hold serve, as we say, at home, and go on the road and get some victories. Those are hard to come by in the Big Ten, no matter who you’re playing. This group has toughness, and if they can stay healthy and stick together, which I know coach (John) Groce will do that, they’ll have a lot of success. My last year at Illinois, we were picked to finish in the lower division of the Big Ten but we had Tony Wysinger, who was a senior, Ken Norman was a senior, and myself that came back for my fifth year, and we surprised everybody. I sort of see that with this team. They’ve seen it all and when you go through adversity with injuries, you’re just a little bit tougher mentally because you had to go through a lot of things to get back on that court. The little things don’t really bother you anymore. You don’t get razzled as much.

I would expect this team to do really well in the Big Ten, and I expect them to have a really good year. Last year, they would compete really hard but they just ran out of gas. They wouldn’t have the depth or guys were playing out of position. They’ve got guys that played a lot last year that might not necessarily start this year, but they have a lot of experience and they’re going to be able to contribute a lot.



How would evaluate where John Groce is at in his Illinois tenure? Do you believe this is a ‘make or break’ season him and his staff?

Division I coaches, let’s forget about John, get paid a lot of money these days to win basketball and win football games. They know that going in. That’s their job. But on the other hand, you’ve got to be able to have a lot of other responsibilities. You’ve got to have your guys graduate; if you don’t graduate, the NCAA penalizes you. You’ve also got to teach these kids how to conduct themselves, and we sometimes forget that these are kids, they’re 19 years old. They’re going to make sometimes poor decisions.

With John, the last 18 months have been very trying for him. If you would ask, he’s learned a lot. The one thing that I know about John is that he’s a very positive person and he is a fighter. He’s going to continue to come at you and compete at all levels, whether he’s 0-18 or 18-0. He’s not going to change. He’s just that kind of guy that you want in your foxhole. He’s got a tremendous amount of energy, he’s great to play for (and) he loves his kids. When the athletic director (Josh Whitman) came into town, he was really blown away by that personality. I don’t know what the AD is thinking or that whole situation is. I’ll backtrack. Mike Krzyzewski the first few years, it did not go well. Tom Izzo, he really struggled. But then he got Mateen Cleaves and four years later, he was in the national championship. But those two coaches are the most prominent coaches in the past 20, 25 years and they started off where they had a vision for their team and it didn’t quite come to fruition.

It doesn’t happen right away and the last 18 months with the program, you could say that things haven’t gone as smoothly as (Groce) would’ve wanted. But I think he’s got a very strong team and a great recruiting class coming in, so I’m very excited for what the future of the program holds. I don’t think this a make or break year for him.



You were a member of a Big Ten Championship team in 1984, then named team MVP in 1985 and a co-captain in 1987. What are a few defining moments of your career as a player?

My sophomore year, we won the Big Ten. We were probably a basket away from making the Final Four. That whole year was a magical year. We played great all year, and that team just had a reunion this summer and 90 percent of the team was back. That year was a really, really fun year, and we accomplished a lot and we were really close as a team, and we’re close to this day. We were all on the same page and that year, the football team went to the Rose Bowl. It was one of those years where Illinois football and basketball were able to accomplish a lot. That whole year was great.

One game would be a four-overtime game against Michigan, and we were able to beat them at the Hall. I think Bruce Douglas played the whole game; he might’ve come out for maybe 10 seconds. And then my senior year, Senior Day, beating Indiana when they won the national championship that year. They ran a special play for me at the end, and I was able to hit the shot to put us up and they got the ball back and didn’t score. That was sort of an exclamation point on my career. Those were probably the two big moments in my career.



Your three-point shooting percentage (47.5 percent) is fourth-best for a season in school history, but it wasn’t fully implemented until your senior year. How many points per game would you have averaged if there was a three-point line for your whole career?

Probably 70 percent of my shots were behind the three-point line, so you could make the case that it would’ve gone up another 20 or 25 percent. We had great inside players, so I would throw the ball into the post and then kick it back out. The three-point line was great for me, but coaches were still struggling a little bit on how much to shoot it, when to shoot it. They were still digesting it, so I had the green light. If I missed a few, coach would have someone say ‘Doug that’s enough, let’s get the ball inside.’ We played Northwestern in my senior year, and someone wrote an article that I was overrated — I think it was their student newspaper. One of the coaches grabbed it and gave it to me and in the first half, I went 7 for 7 for 21 points.



Who was the toughest guy you had to guard in your career?

Len Bias, who passed away. He was at Maryland and was the ACC Player of the Year. When I got drafted by the Bulls, I would say the greatest guy I had to guard was Michael Jordan. That was cruel and unusual punishment every day at practice, but I survived.



Was there a team that you personally were most excited to face?

For me, it was always Indiana. They had won a couple national championships, and they were the gold standard in the Big Ten. It was a great rivalry, and the fans would get excited for it with coach (Bob) Knight. He was a great competitor, and they always had great teams that were well-prepared. Those were always big wars. The second would be Purdue. They were a bluegrass, tough guys of the Big Ten, and we always have a tough rivalry with them, and of course they’re right on the border. When you played those two teams, you knew that you needed to tighten your shoelaces a little bit. Those were always the two biggest rivalries.



The past year has been filled with accolades for your former coach, Lou Henson. He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, and the court at State Farm Center was dedicated in his name. How meaningful are those accomplishments to him?

He left New Mexico State, which he was very successful and he moved his whole family to Champaign to coach at Illinois. That was literally taking it up a couple notches — he didn’t have to leave there but he saw the University of Illinois as a great challenge and the ability to be successful. It wasn’t like Illinois was that good. It took him a few years to turn that program around. It didn’t happen overnight, but he worked his tail off. I don’t know how much he slept. It couldn’t have been much.

He worked and he worked and he worked and it took him until the mid-80s when he started getting those great players from Chicago, and then in ‘89 he had one of the best teams that there ever was at Illinois. I look back at his career, and he wasn’t going to let anyone outwork him. He’s a humble person, but he’s very disciplined and that’s what he was his whole life. He was very structured in, ‘This is the way it’s going to be.’

As a player, you had to adjust to that because he came from the old school and that’s what you did. You got up, went to work, didn’t complain and went to bed and then did it again. He wasn’t the kind of guy that was going to put his arm around you and tell you that he loves you but you knew that he did. All of the things that he’s gone through the past couple years, the guy is tougher than nails. To see him get inducted and get his name on the court, I’m so happy for him.



Are you a Cubs fan? Are you rooting for them in the World Series?

I grew up a Cubs fan watching channel 9. My dad grew up in East St. Louis and he’s a Cardinals fan. He used to tease me about being a Cubs fan. I think since the Cubs won their last World Series, the Cardinals have won 10 world championships. I asked him if he was going to watch and he said ‘Nah, I don’t care’ but I think he’ll end up watching. The whole city is up for grabs and if they win, no one is going to work on Monday up here. If anybody can do it, it’s Joe Maddon. He seems to hit all of the right buttons.

I’m an older Cubs fan. Even when you’re up two or three and (Aroldis) Chapman is pitching, I’m just waiting for something bad to happen. When you go back to the ‘69 Cubs, and Steve Garvey in San Diego and Bartman and all that, you’re just waiting. These kids don’t know anything about that though, so they’re looking to close it out.



You’ll be announcing 14 games this season when Deon Thomas is on Big Ten Network — are you looking to get back into announcing full time in the future?

We’ll see how the season goes. The kids are older so I’ve got a lot more flexibility now that they’re out of the house. I really wanted to focus on being a dad and I wanted to coach them when they were playing sports. I wanted all of that experience, I didn’t want to miss out on that. You can only be a dad one time. I did that, coached them in volleyball, basketball and did all that stuff. For me, I love Illinois basketball and I love Illinois sports, and I’m very passionate about it. I really want to get back into this and focus on the Illinois stuff. If they like me, they’ll bring me back next year, and if I don’t get the job done, then I get that. So we’ll see how this season goes.