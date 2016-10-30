Toughness in demand after exhibition win

Video: Richey: Certainly room for improvement for Illinois » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Illinois' 82-75 exhibition victory against Washington University. His main takeaway? Slow start, solid middle and a poor finish for the Illini. Video

CHAMPAIGN — Synchronization was John Groce’s buzzword heading into Sunday’s exhibition game against Washington University of St. Louis. Illinois needed more of it — more time together in live basketball action, more time to gel.

Consider it an ongoing search after an 82-75 Illini victory in front of a sparse crowd of 10,359 at State Farm Center – particularly after the Bears’ second half rally that saw a 29-point Illinois lead dwindle to single digits.

“All in all, I thought they were tougher for the majority of the game,” Groce said about Wash U. “We’ve got to toughen up. We’ve got to have a little bit more junkyard dog in us when we’re up 29.

“I didn’t like that, but it’s going to give us an opportunity (Sunday). We’re gong to come in, we’ll clean it up, take a look at it and see where we can get better heading into next Friday’s exhibition game against Lewis.”

Lacking the late-game toughness Groce wanted, Illinois wasn’t too synchronized, either. Its flow-game offense was more stuck than free-moving.

On paper, Illinois wouldn’t seem to have issues with synchronicity. The Illini have 10 players with at least two years of experience and a nearly identical roster to that of last season. But it’s a roster that’s played little together in its most recent form.

“We’ve got this older team, and usually that means you think guys have been playing together with each other for a long time,” Groce said. “That’s not necessarily the case. We’re not there yet, but we’re a lot further along than where we started.”

With plenty of work to be done, too. Illinois was firmly in the driver’s seat after holding Wash U. nearly scoreless for almost 9 minutes between the end of the first half and the start of the second. With 11:39 to play in the game, a Malcolm Hill dunk put the Illini up 29 points.

It was downhill from there. The Bears outscored Illinois 31-11 during the next 10 minutes to pull within single digits with just more than 1 minute to play.

“I think, especially in the end, we just let up,” Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “I think that was kind of how it was last year, too. We just didn’t finish the game. Like coach said, we need more of that junkyard dog mentality.

“When we’re up 29 with 11 minutes up, we’ve got to keep pushing. I feel like we played the scoreboard at times. We definitely need to figure that out, for sure.”

Wash U. played with the reverse mindset in the latter part of the second half as it launched its comeback attempt.

“We knew it could have gone south, gone south real quick, the way that they were playing,” Bears guard and leading scorer Kevin Kucera said about the Illini’s run in the middle of the game. “We just wanted to get out there and buckle down for a little bit. We didn’t come here to get blown out at all. We came here to win, so it was good to see that we battled back.”

The good news for Illinois is it has some time to fix Sunday’s mistakes.

There’s time to correct an offense that saw some poor shot selection, ill-advised drives and too much standing around. Time to spotlight the defensive positives that forced 27 turnovers alongside the possessions that helped Wash U. shoot 46.8 percent from the field.

“Fortunately for us we’ve still got seven more practices and the other exhibition game before the opener against SEMO,” Groce said. “So we’re going to max out every day and continue to head in the direction where we’re a lot more synchronized and a lot more connected.

“We’ve got to have more dog, more killer as (Illini guard) Tracy (Abrams) would say. We didn’t have that, so we’re going to try and find some guys that have that.”