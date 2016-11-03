MBB preview: exhibition against Lewis

Video: Illini Preview: Consistent play the goal » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and sophomore guard Aaron Jordan preview Friday's final exhibition against Division II Lewis. The Illini are coming off a 82-75 exhibition win against Division III Washington University of St. Louis and will begin the regular season Nov. 11 at home against Southeast Missouri State.

Illinois vs. Lewis (exhibition), 7 p.m. Friday



Lineups

Illinois

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Last game (vs. Wash. U.)

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 5.0 23 minutes, 5 points

G Aaron Jordan So. 6-5 5.0 17 minutes, 5 points

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 11.0 27 minutes, 11 points

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 13.0 24 minutes, 13 points

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-11 20.0 25 minutes, 20 points



Off the bench

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 11.0 22 minutes, 11 points

G D.J. Williams So. 6-7 5.0 17 minutes, 5 points

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.0 18 minutes, 6 points

FYI: The Illini went 3 of 17 from three-point range in their exhibition win against Washington University on Sunday, with Finke, Abrams and Coleman-Lands hitting one each.



Lewis

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Last season

G Miles Simelton Sr. 6-1 12.3 32 gms, 3.3 assists/game

G Capel Henshaw Sr. 6-3 8.3 32 gms, 2.7 rebounds/gm

G Delaney Blaylock So. 6-5 12.3 33 gms, 5.9 rebounds/gm

F Nick Norton Jr. 6-6 20.0* Other stats not available

C Frank Vukaj So. 6-9 7.2 33 gms, 4.7 rebounds/gm



Off the bench

G Eddie Miles Jr. 6-3 9.2* Other stats not available

G Jake Reinhart R-Fr. 6-2 3.7 3 gms, 3 assists

F Cristen Wilson Jr. 6-5 8.9* Other stats not available

FYI: Norton and Miles’ stats came from their sophomore seasons at Triton College, where they helped the Trojans reach the NJCAA Division II championship game. Wilson’s came at Lake Land Community College.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,500), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

Online: BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com (subscription).

Series history: Have not played in regular season.

Last meeting: Illinois won 79-47 in an exhibition game on Oct. 27, 2012, at then-Assembly Hall.

FYI: Tracy Abrams played in that exhibition against the Flyers, going for four points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal in his Illini debut.



Scott Richey’s storylines

DIFFERENT LOOK

John Groce counted on Washington University to use its experience to its advantage in the Illini’s first exhibition Sunday, and that’s what the Bears did, with junior guard Kevin Kucera going for 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Groce expects a different kind of opponent in Lewis. “I think we’ll see more athleticism, a little bit more speed (and) a little bit more length,” the Illini coach said. “Those things will be good. It will be a different style than the first game.”

GETTING IN SYNC

The search for synchronization continues for Illinois. Off the court, Groce said his team is close. On the court, though, there’s some work to do. With synchronization will come consistency — also on the Illini’s search list. “Our effort level was up and down the other day,” Groce said. “I think our execution was the same, a little bit. With the way we’ve managed guys to get them back to the court and some guys coming off of injury weren’t able to maybe get quite as many reps as normal in the preseason. I’ve got to be a little more patient probably. I just don’t have much of that right now.”



‘FINISH THE FIGHT’

Finish. That’s what Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill and sophomore guard Aaron Jordan mentioned about what Illinois didn’t do against Washington U. on Sunday, letting a 29-point second-half lead slip to single digits. “We’re up 29, we can’t give up that many points,” Hill said. “I think execution-wise we can get a little bit better on offense and a lot better on defense.” Jordan said the Illini know what they didn’t do Sunday and what they have to do today against Lewis. “Yeah, you can blow it up and say it’s a big deal, but we know what it is, and the team got together and we talked about it and we’re going to fix it,” he said. “We’re going to start the fight, and we’re going to finish the fight. Groce preaches that, and that’s what we need to do.”



Prediction: Illinois 83, Lewis 67

Overshot the margin of victory last time around but still got the expected victory correct. Not that Washington U. didn’t make things a bit tense in the closing minutes. It’s not a complicated path for another Illini victory. Step 1, get stops. Step 2, run a more efficient offense. And today’s exhibition is the final opportunity to work on both before the games actually count.