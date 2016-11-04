LIVE! Lewis

Illinois vs. Lewis — 7 p.m., BTN Plus

Two numbers stand out from Illinois' first exhibition game — 23 fouls and 20 turnovers. Sometimes, the two went hand in hand for the Illini against Washington U.

"Regardless, when you have 20 (turnovers) it’s sloppy, but usually you’re thinking, ‘Man, they must have thrown the ball all over the place or kicked it around,'" Illinois coach John Groce said. "We did a little bit of that, but when 35 percent of your fouls are offensive — illegal screens, holding guys in the post, hooking in the post, a couple push-offs (one on Hill and one on Te’Jon) — we’ve got to clean those up. That’s way too many. That was the common denominator in the turnovers on Sunday."

Part of Illinois' foul trouble came simply for the way the game is now being called. Freedom of movement has been a focus for a couple years. Now, there's something called the "cylinder" rule. Basically, the "cylinder" is the space in front of a player, from his shoulders to his feet. Invade that space at your own risk. Even if the offensive player initiates contact, the foul could still be called on the defender.

"We’ve got to adjust and we’ve got to adapt and we’ve got to be better," Groce said. "That’s why you play these exhibition games, and that’s why we have officials in for practice. I do think we’re getting a little bit better there, but we’ve got to get a lot better there.

"You really can’t invade a guy’s cylinder. We’ve got to learn and now do it. Obviously, in our book, fouling’s a mistake, so we want to clean that up."

****

Good evening everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report for Illinois basketball. Beat writer Scott Richey is courtside at State Farm Center with the Illini getting set to wrap up their exhibition schedule against Division II Lewis. Tip is in an hour, and he'll be with you all night long with more updates.

Illinois won its first exhibition of the season, albeit not quite in dominant fashion against Division III Washington University of St. Louis. The Bears trimmed a 29-point Illinois lead in the second half into single digits by the final horn. So, there's some room for improvement for the Illini. Richey will dive into that in another pregame update.

But as usual, there's plenty of reading (and viewing) material to catch up on before the Illini and Flyers tip off ...

It's been a long road back for @_TA13, and @Malcolmillini21 has been there every step of the way. #Illini https://t.co/htM7PqQMJo — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 3, 2016

— Toughness in demand after exhibition win

— Notes: Lucas' work ethic impresses Groce

— Tate: Upbeat home vs. apathetic road for UI hoops

— Illini Preview: Consistent play the goal

— Nov. 2 Illinois basketball & volleyball chat

— MBB preview: exhibition against Lewis

Tonight's game (No TV) will be streamed on BTN Plus (subscription required) » https://t.co/wLttkzEg1o



2 more #Illini games will be on BTN+ pic.twitter.com/cx2pwTAkxS — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 4, 2016

Groce seeks more offense through bigs

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball’s first offensive possession of last Sunday’s exhibition game against Washington University of St. Louis was a sneak preview of the Illini’s intention for this season.

After forcing a Bears turnover, Tracy Abrams brought the ball up the court before passing to Malcolm Hill on the wing. Hill immediately looked to the right block for Maverick Morgan.

Morgan felt out the defense behind him, took two dribbles, ball-faked left before spinning right and smoothly sinking the close-in shot.

Illinois looked to its bigs all game. Enough for coach John Groce, who was kept apprised of the paint touches by one of the managers in the game, before the Illini host Lewis University at 7 tonight at State Farm Center in their final exhibition game.

“Never enough,” Groce said. “We want more. ... "

To continue reading, click here.