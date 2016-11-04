MBB grades vs. Lewis: Improvement nets B+

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Lewis » more Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) weaves between Lewis' players during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.

Player of the Game: Mike Thorne Jr.

The Illini big man had plenty of competition from his teammates considering Illinois’ offensive balance, but the fact he didn’t miss a shot in six tries put him over the top.

Backcourt: Illini C+, Flyers B

Jalen Coleman-Lands had more three-point success after just hitting once in the first exhibition. He was 3 of 8 from deep and led with 16 points, but the backcourt was where the bulk of Illinois’ turnovers originated.

Frontcourt: Illini A, Flyers F

This was very nearly an A-plus. A few turnovers cost the Illini bigs their perfect grade, but Lewis had no answer for the combination of Thorne, Maverick Morgan, Michael Finke and Malcolm Hill (51 points on 19-of-29 shooting and 27 rebounds).

Bench: Illini A-, Flyers D

Coleman-Lands and Thorne coming off the bench again against Lewis moved the needle here, and D.J. Williams got going late with the game well in hand. The Flyers’ reserves didn’t add much off the bench.

Overall: Illini B+, Flyers C-

The Illini’s 21 turnovers would have hurt more had Lewis not shot 31.3 percent from the field (with a 23.3 percent mark in the first half). Some defensive lapses to start the second half didn’t help, either, but there was more good than bad in this one.