UI hoops routs Lewis in exhibition finale

Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) weaves between Lewis' players during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Mike Thorne Jr. limping off the court could have been enough to engender a little Twitter panic from the Illinois fan base.

An extended stay on the bench for Te’Jon Lucas, too.

It wouldn’t have been unwarranted. Consecutive seasons with Murphy’s Law in full effect can do that. Expecting the worst wouldn’t necessarily be an overreaction.

But Thorne ultimately returned after suffering a cramp in his right quadriceps — even making two more shots to finish the night 6 of 6.

Lucas played the final 10 minutes, hitting a couple more free throws and grabbing a pair of rebounds.

And Illinois wrapped up its exhibition schedule with a 95-51 victory against Division II Lewis on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 12,753 at State Farm Center.

“A big sigh of relief,” UI coach John Groce said when Thorne immediately told him it was his quad and not his knee. “The best quad injury ever.”

And Lucas on the bench for two-thirds of the game?

“Those other two guys (Tracy Abrams and Jaylon Tate) played really well and have been playing really well,” Groce said. “Obviously, (Lucas) is really talented and gifted. We’re going to need all three of them.”

Groce had a lengthy list of phases of the game he wasn’t pleased with after the first exhibition. That list wasn’t blank Friday night, but it was shorter.

Turnovers were an issue, with the Illini committing 21 against the Flyers. Two quick layups by Lewis to start the second half — a little reminiscent of the Washington University game last Sunday — led to a timeout and a defensive fix. And a late run of some unnecessarily quick shots was the opposite of what Groce wanted.

But there were some positives. More than there were against Washington U.

“Offensive rebounding effort was much more consistent,” Groce said. “I thought the pace that we pushed the ball was much more consistent. I thought our mindset and intensity on the defensive end was much more consistent. Those are what I saw there live, and obviously we’ll take a look at the film.”

Sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands said he felt the Illini’s mentality as a team was better. They know what they’re capable of accomplishing on the court and learned from their mistakes in practices and from what they saw on film of the first exhibition game.

“We’ve still got a ways to go,” said Coleman-Lands, who led Illinois with 16 points. “We’ve just got to learn from our mistakes and keep progressing.”

The one area that’s still a work in progress, Thorne said, was defensive team identity. The 6-foot-11 center made all six of his shots against Lewis. But defense, more than his perfect night from the field, was his focus after the game.

“It was a day where shots were falling,” Thorne said. “There’s probably going to be some games where shots don’t fall as well. That’s where you’ve just got to continue to play hard. I might have some games where I go 2 for 7 or 1 for 8. I might have some games where I go 7 for 9.

“I don’t ever really look at how many shots I make. The one thing that I’m trying to focus on and we’re trying to come up with is our defensive identity. Myself included, we’re trying to improve that.”

After a 2-0 finish in the exhibition season, Illinois’ focus now turns to the regular season. The Illini will get in a light workout today before taking off Sunday and Monday for rest. That rest could come in handy with a hectic start to the nonconference portion of the schedule.

“Then a three-day prep for (Southeast Missouri State),” Groce said of his team’s regular-season opener at 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 at State Farm Center. “I told Tracy that’s when the NBA schedule starts. We play nine games in (18) days. I think this preseason has really set us up to do that. We’ve made a lot of progress.”