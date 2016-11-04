UI men's basketball notebook: Hill praises Black, Nichols

CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm Hill considers Illinois further along at this point of the season, now less than a week away from the regular-season opener against Southeast Missouri State, than the Illini have been in his previous three years.



One difference is not having any players sidelined by injury.



“That’s a positive,” the senior guard said. “Right now, we’re just trying to get better as the season goes. My previous three years, we never found our peak until late in the season.”



But Illinois still is facing some changes in the coming weeks and month. Leron Black will return from suspension Nov. 21 against Winthrop, with Kipper Nichols likely becoming eligible for the Dec. 17 game against BYU in Chicago.



“Great. Awesome. Really physical. Strong,” Hill said in describing how both have looked in practice. “They can score the ball and defend well. (Black is) very energetic. He does all the hustle plays, does all the dirty work. He just brings that motivation and physicality with his play that we need.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The exhibition season revealed one thing to Hill about the type of defenses he’s more than likely to see this season. He’s the primary focus, with teams making a concerted effort to keep the ball away from him.



“I’m probably going to have be used to that all year-round,” Hill said. “That’s why I’m glad we have a lot of offensive firepower. If they take me away, we have other people that can score the ball well on our team. I think I can still find my spots even when they do that.”



Hill said the solution to still being effective when opposing defenses deny him the ball is to be active off it.



“Set good screens and get my other teammates open or just cutting hard and drawing the defense’s attention, which will free up my teammates,” he said would be key. “Hopefully they’ll get open shots because of that.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The Chicago Cubs’ World Series win drew a mixed reaction from a couple Illini. Tracy Abrams, a Chicago native, was excited. Hill, who grew up across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, wasn’t exactly excited.



Abrams didn’t find his way to the massive celebration on Green Street on Wednesday night, though.



“I had to go to bed,” Abrams said. “It was pretty late after that one, but I definitely was happy, and I’m definitely glad for the city of Chicago.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Kendrick Nunn’s offseason dismissal opened up minutes in the Illinois backcourt. Jalen Coleman-Lands’ recovery from a broken bone in his right hand — while he continues to wear the padding to protect it — likely means more.



That means an opportunity for sophomores Aaron Jordan and D.J. Williams. Jordan started both exhibition games for the Illini, but he’s not trying to worry about when and where his playing time comes.



“I just play and I let the rest take care of itself,” Jordan said. “I’ve put the work in, I trust myself and hopefully the coaches trust me out there. I’m putting in work. It doesn’t really matter if I (start) or not. Whenever I get in I’m going to do what I have to do to help the team.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Jordan pointed to defense as the area he needs to refine the most — particularly communicating in transition.



Illinois coach John Groce said he wants to see improvement in that area, too.



“He’s got to quit fouling — play hard without fouling,” Groce said. “Then we need him to be better defensively. He knows that. He’s working on that. We’re addressing that, and he’s addressing that.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Jordan said his biggest improvement from a year ago leading into the regular season is strength.



“Shoutout to Fletch on that one,” Jordan said, referencing strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. “I knew that was a big area I needed to work on, so I got to the weight room. Now I love it in there, and I can see it affecting me on the court.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Te’Jon Lucas has impressed his teammates and coaches with his passing ability. It’s something they knew about the freshman guard before he arrived on campus and a part of the game he’s simply reinforced since.



“Obviously, he has a gift to pass,” Groce said. “He had 10 assists (Wednesday) in practice in our live stuff, and that’s the first time we’ve had somebody do that. He can pass. We all know that, and he knows how to run a team.”



The next step for Lucas is incorporating more of his own offense. Groce said the main criterion he’s looking at is if Lucas is playing the right way.



“In terms of scoring and shooting, I do want him to be aggressive from the standpoint of making plays and getting into the paint,” Groce said. “If a shot presents itself, we certainly want him to take it, but right now when you’re a young guy, you’re just trying to figure out how to fit in, learn the system offensively and defensively, and I think he’s making some progress.”



Abrams said that part of Lucas’ game will develop over time.



“He’s a youngster, he’s a freshman,” said Abrams, in his sixth year. “He does a great job with picking up things and learning and just being tough. As time keeps going, he’ll get better with that, get comfortable. I know he’s confident in his game, so he’ll be fine.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Illinois’ exhibition game against Washington University on Sunday was Abrams’ first time wearing Illinois’ rebranded jerseys in an actual game. His extended stay at Illinois also meant he got a chance to experience the full renovations to State Farm Center — including new locker rooms finished before this season.



“It’s pretty unique — very nice,” Abrams said. “I was supposed to have been gone a few years ago, so I’m able to stick around and see all this and enjoy it all.



“I’m just happy to be out there fighting for the Illini again. I take a lot of pride in that. I’ll keep taking it in every time I get a chance to go out there and lace them up.”



