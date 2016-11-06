5 thoughts before men's hoops season starts

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Lewis » more Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) weaves between Lewis' players during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.

Illinois managed to win both of its exhibition games. Now, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY shares his five takeaways heading into Friday’s regular-season opener against Southeast Missouri State:

Age before beauty

Forgive Tracy Abrams if he had a little rust to shake off. Going 31 months and 67 games in between starts was bound to slow the sixth-year point guard down a bit — regardless of how he looked this offseason. He shook off some of that rust against Washington University (a couple forced shots) before settling into a rhythm and finding his teammates in position to score.

Bigger man on campus

Teams started to figure out Michael Finke down the stretch last year. They’ll need to rethink that, though, with the improvements the redshirt sophomore forward made heading into this season. The Centennial grad can still knock down shots from deep, but now plays more physically down low with his added strength.

Paint providers

How the minutes are split between Mike Thorne Jr. and Maverick Morgan is still a bit of a mystery. If Thorne is as efficient as he was against Lewis and doesn’t miss shots or foul, it will be hard to pull him off the court. That’s something you can’t count on from Morgan, too, whose improvements last year made him into an efficient scorer.

He’s the everyman

Malcolm Hill didn’t lead Illinois in scoring in either exhibition game, but he did just about everything against Lewis, including knocking down a pair of three-pointers. The Illini do have other offensive options, but they’ll still need the 6-foot-6 guard to eventually lead the way.

On the newcomer

Te’Jon Lucas is third on the point guard depth chart heading into Friday’s game against SEMO, but the freshman out of Milwaukee, Wis., showed enough in his Illini debut to prove he’ll challenge for the backup spot behind Abrams. On a team with some scorers, his passing skills will get a serious workout — if his teammates are ready for them.