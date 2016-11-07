Speed is of the essence for Groce's crew

Video: Richey: What an exhibition win should like » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick recap on Illinois' 95-51 exhibition victory against Division II Lewis on Friday night at State Farm Center.

CHAMPAIGN — Mike Thorne Jr. put in some serious work during the offseason. Not only was he still rehabbing his surgically-repaired left knee, but he was redefining his body alongside his teammates.

For Thorne, a 6-foot-11, 280-pound center, that meant cutting his body fat — a number he got below 10 percent. Thorne felt like he was ready for the start of practice last month.

“I thought I was going to walk back into practice and be like similar to what I was (against Iowa State and UAB last season) when I was playing at a high level,” Thorne said after following a perfect night from the field when he scored 12 points in Illinois’ exhibition win against Lewis on Saturday. “That first week or two of practice I got slapped in the face. I said, ‘Wow. Can I even play ball anymore?’ ”

Conditioning was Thorne’s roadblock when he returned to full participation. He acknowledges he struggles with it more than other players.

But it’s an area all the Illini will have to have locked down if the Lewis exhibition is any indication of the type of scheme Illinois coach John Groce wants to run this season, which starts at 8 p.m. Friday at State Farm Center against Southeast Missouri State.

Every move the Illini made against Lewis was toward a single purpose — getting the ball back down the court on offense as fast as possible. That meant quick outlet passes to streaking guards off rebounds. Even the player taking the ball out after a Lewis made shot had more pep in his step than against Washington University in the first exhibition.

The tempo increase wasn’t perfect. Yes, Illinois held an advantage in fast-break points against Lewis, but the Illini also committed 21 turnovers against the Flyers.

“We’re playing at such a faster speed right now than we ever had,” Groce said. “I used the analogy with my friend down in the locker room. I said, ‘You can give somebody a Ferrari, but they’ve got to know how to drive it.’ We’re figuring that out.”

Not figure out if that tempo is a fit. But figure out how to be efficient at the same time.

“I thought we were sloppy a little bit at times,” Groce said. “We’ve got to improve taking care of the ball. We’ll take a look at how we turned it and why we turned it over, amongst other things.”

The uptick in tempo is a departure from Groce’s previous four Illinois teams. The Illini had one of the slowest tempos in 2014 and played at about the national-average pace in 2013, 2015 and 2016, according to statistical data compiled by Ken Pomeroy.

Sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands said he thinks the Illini have the players to be successful kicking tempo up a notch.

“I felt like running a faster pace would put a lot more pressure on the defense — especially with our personnel,” Coleman-Lands said. “A lot of people can drive. A lot of people can shoot in the spacing.”

Groce points to his trio of point guards as the key and said all three — veterans Tracy Abrams and Jaylon Tate and freshman Te’Jon Lucas — did what he wanted against Lewis. Abrams and Tate received the bulk of the playing time, sacrificing a little run for Lucas, because Groce said both were playing well and the way he wanted.

“I thought the communication was off the charts,” Groce said. “You could just feel it out there. They were leading themselves, and I expect that. They’re older, and I’ve been on them a little bit in this past week to do more and take more ownership.

“I thought they certainly pushed the pace and did a great job of communicating and making sure we were connected.”