Troubling sign for Illini on Signing Day Eve?

The early-signing period opens Wednesday, and news late Tuesday was not exactly good for John Groce and Illinois when it comes to the 2017 class that was supposed to change the program. A look at what could be coming:



Jeremiah Tilmon

6-10, center, East St. Louis

Scouting report: Big man is the crown jewel of the class, and one who could be slipping from Illinois’ grasp. Scout.com’s Evan Daniels reported late Tuesday that Tilmon would not sign with the Illini during the early period, leading to rampant speculation he might be wavering in his oral commitment with the Illini coaching staff. Attempts to reach Tilmon or his camp were unsuccessful Tuesday evening.

Trent Frazier

6-2, guard, Wellington (Fla.)

Scouting report: Frazier’s rise during the summer to a top-100 player in the 2017 class came as he wowed with his offense. Yes, he can score — and in bunches — but he possesses good court sense and passing ability to be a facilitator, too.

Would he start 2017-18 opener? There’s a chance. The battle for minutes at the point would start with Frazier and Te’Jon Lucas, with Lucas’ upcoming freshman year giving him time to make his case.

Da’Monte Williams

6-3, guard, Peoria Manual

Scouting report: Williams rode all of the recruiting roller coaster the past two years, but what made him a top-60 player two summers ago was a mix of his top-notch athleticism and skill (slashing and scoring at the top). Consistency will remain key.

Would he start 2017-18 opener? Probably not. Which is not to say the Illini legacy wouldn’t see the court because there’s no such thing as too many guys who can handle the ball.

Javon Pickett

6-5, guard, Belleville East

Scouting report: Still the “unknown” of the class in regard to how his game might project at the Big Ten level, but Pickett is a slasher/scorer who’s trying to add shooter to that mix, too, to become more well-rounded offensively.

Would he start 2017-18 opener? Not likely. There will be minutes to be had on the wing — particularly with Malcolm Hill’s graduation — but that’s also where the Illini will be the deepest.